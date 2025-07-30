Spain to Offer 17 Weeks Paid Parental Leave

Spain announced on Tuesday an extension of parental leave for both parents by one week following the birth of a child. This brings the total parental leave in Spain to 17 weeks, or 119 days. Importantly, parents will receive full pay during this leave.
This decision on parental leave in Spain benefits both mothers and fathers, promoting not only gender equality but also family support. This consideration was central to the decision-making process.
Within the European Union, only Finland and Spain offer equal parental leave to both mothers and fathers. Finland and Spain are the only two EU countries providing equal paid parental leave to both parents after the birth of a child.
While the Spanish government has approved this measure, it still requires parliamentary approval. However, its passage through parliament is anticipated.
The Spanish government has also approved an additional two weeks of paid parental leave. This two-week leave can be taken until the child reaches the age of eight.