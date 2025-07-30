30 July 2025,

Wednesday

Spain to Offer 17 Weeks Paid Parental Leave

Spain will now offer generous leave to fathers after the birth of a child. What's the full story? Let's take a look.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 30, 2025

Father with his newborn child
Father with his newborn child (Photo: Patrika)

Spain announced on Tuesday an extension of parental leave for both parents by one week following the birth of a child. This brings the total parental leave in Spain to 17 weeks, or 119 days. Importantly, parents will receive full pay during this leave.

Boost to Gender Equality and Family Support

This decision on parental leave in Spain benefits both mothers and fathers, promoting not only gender equality but also family support. This consideration was central to the decision-making process.

Only Two EU Countries Offer Such Benefits

Within the European Union, only Finland and Spain offer equal parental leave to both mothers and fathers. Finland and Spain are the only two EU countries providing equal paid parental leave to both parents after the birth of a child.

Parliamentary Approval Still Needed

While the Spanish government has approved this measure, it still requires parliamentary approval. However, its passage through parliament is anticipated.

Approval of 2 Additional Weeks of Paid Leave

The Spanish government has also approved an additional two weeks of paid parental leave. This two-week leave can be taken until the child reaches the age of eight.

