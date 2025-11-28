Sri Lanka Flood: 56 Dead as Cyclone Ditwa Approaches, Offices and Schools Shut

Fifty-six people have died due to flooding in Sri Lanka. (Photo: IANS)
Sri Lanka Flood Death Toll: All government offices and schools in Sri Lanka were ordered to be closed on Friday as the death toll from floods and landslides across the country rose to 56. This information was given by officials, according to the news agency AP. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Cyclone Ditwa may hit India on November 30.
The weather in Sri Lanka deteriorated significantly last week, with heavy rainfall on Thursday causing waterlogging in homes, fields, and on roads, along with landslides. According to officials, more than 600 houses have been damaged so far.
Sri Lanka Flood: The government's Disaster Management Centre (DMC) reported that more than 25 people died in landslides in the central tea-producing regions of Badulla and Nuwara Eliya, located approximately 300 kilometres east of the capital, Colombo. 14 people have been injured, and 21 people are reported missing.
The Sri Lankan government announced the closure of all government offices and schools on Friday, citing the adverse weather conditions across the country. The Sri Lankan government stated that the nation is bracing for more turbulent weather as Cyclone Ditwa moves towards Sri Lanka's eastern coast.
Sri Lanka's meteorological department has warned that more than 200 mm of rainfall is expected in some central and northern parts of the island on Friday.
Cyclone Ditwa landfall in India: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this seasonal system has intensified with the possibility of strong winds and extremely heavy rainfall. It is expected to make landfall in India on November 30.
According to a BBC report, river water levels are rising in Sri Lanka, and the DMC has warned residents in low-lying areas to move to higher ground. The report, citing the Irrigation Department, stated that a red-level flood warning has also been issued for the low-lying areas of the Kelani River basin within the next 48 hours. Colombo is among the areas at risk.
Most reservoirs and rivers in Sri Lanka have overflowed, causing road blockages. The report indicated that authorities have closed roads connecting provinces in several parts of the country after rocks, mud, and trees fell onto roads and railway tracks, leading to waterlogging in some areas.
The railway department also cancelled all trains except for some essential services from 6 am on Friday. Additionally, the BBC reported that examinations for students taking the Advanced Level (A-Level) exam have been postponed due to the weather. Approximately 20,500 military personnel have been deployed across the country for relief and rescue operations.
According to AP, a local television showed an air force helicopter rescuing three people stranded on the roof of a flood-inundated house on Thursday, while the navy and police used boats to ferry residents.
The report stated that footage showed a car being swept away in floodwaters near the eastern town of Ampara, resulting in the deaths of three passengers.
