Starlink Licensed in India, Increasing Competition for Jio and Airtel

Jun 07, 2025 / 10:11 am

Patrika Desk

India’s Department of Telecommunications (DOT) has officially granted Elon Musk’s company, Starlink, a license to provide satellite communication services in India. Sources within the DOT have stated that the test spectrum will be provided within 15-20 days of application. The launch of Starlink’s broadband and satellite internet services is expected to bring high-speed internet access to rural and remote areas of India. Starlink is the third company in India to receive a satcom license.
Previously, OneWeb and Reliance Jio were also granted licenses to launch satellite services. Starlink has been seeking entry into the Indian market since 2022. Amazon’s Kuiper is also awaiting entry into the Indian market. Notably, India is the world’s second-largest internet market, making it a highly attractive destination for these companies.
What is Starlink?
Starlink is SpaceX’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite-based internet service. Its satellites orbit closer to the Earth, resulting in faster and smoother internet speeds. It has the potential to deliver high-speed internet to remote areas across the globe.
Benefits
Starlink will bring internet access to villages, mountainous regions, and remote areas. This will boost online education, telemedicine, and businesses. Increased competition is also expected to lead to cheaper and better internet plans.

Potential Pricing
According to a report, SpaceX may launch initial plans in India for under $10, or approximately ₹840 per month. These plans are expected to offer unlimited data.

