Stranded Indian Bodies Abroad: Passport Rule Hurdles, Indo-American Community Leader Raises Voice!

Indian Bodies Stranded Abroad: The bodies of five Indians stranded in America have not been able to return home for several months. Airlines are insisting on original passports, while embassies have issued NOCs (NOC for deceased Indians). Losing, tearing, or passports being held by authorities is common, but the rigidity of the rules is testing the patience of families. Team Ed had sent letters and reminders to the Ministry of Home Affairs since July 2025, but there has been silence until November 2, 2025. Indo-American Community Leader and Team Ed Chief Advisor Prem Bhandari said: "NOC should be sufficient. It is a humanitarian decision, airlines should let go of the fear of fines." There is apprehension due to immigration rules, but who will wipe the tears of the families? This is a question of humanity, where the approval of the embassy is being ignored, and human rights are being violated.