Stranded Indian Bodies Abroad: Passport Rule Hurdles, Indo-American Community Leader Raises Voice!

Five Indian bodies are stranded abroad due to strict passport regulations.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 02, 2025

Indian Bodies Stranded Abroad

Image: ANI

Indian Bodies Stranded Abroad: The bodies of five Indians stranded in America have not been able to return home for several months. Airlines are insisting on original passports, while embassies have issued NOCs (NOC for deceased Indians). Losing, tearing, or passports being held by authorities is common, but the rigidity of the rules is testing the patience of families. Team Ed had sent letters and reminders to the Ministry of Home Affairs since July 2025, but there has been silence until November 2, 2025. Indo-American Community Leader and Team Ed Chief Advisor Prem Bhandari said: "NOC should be sufficient. It is a humanitarian decision, airlines should let go of the fear of fines." There is apprehension due to immigration rules, but who will wipe the tears of the families? This is a question of humanity, where the approval of the embassy is being ignored, and human rights are being violated.

List of Bodies Stranded Abroad

Pradeep Kumar (since July 2025): Murdered by shooting, passport destroyed. Delhi family is waiting.
Sachin Kumar (July): Brain stroke, passport with authorities. Haryana relatives yearn for a final glimpse.
Hardeep Singh (July, Texas Border): Died of dehydration during illegal crossing, passport lost. Punjab family is helpless.
Abhi Salaria (October): Suicide, passport torn. Colonel Santosh Singh's appeal: "Let him be brought back without a passport!"
Praveen Yadav (July): Cause unclear, passport missing. UP family is burdened by storage costs ($5000/month).

Allow Bodies to be Brought to India Without Passports

Abhi's family representative, Colonel Santosh Singh, appealed, "Allow the body to be brought to India without a passport." Team Ed President Mohan Nannapaneni says, "It has become difficult to bring bodies without passports. An immediate solution is needed from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs." Bhandari expressed faith in PM Modi, stating, "Under his leadership, the problem will be resolved with sensitivity." If not, the path to the Supreme Court is open, where the dignity of the deceased can be protected by citing Article 21 of the Constitution.

Why Are the Rules So Strict?

This crisis is not just for four or five families, but for every Non-Resident Indian. Millions of Indians live abroad, and death is inevitable. But why are the rules so strict? Team Ed wrote to the Home Secretary, sent reminders, but received nothing but silence. When embassies issue NOCs, yet airlines refuse, trust erodes. Experts say immigration should issue guidelines and consider NOCs as an alternative to passports. This will bring change, otherwise how many more families will cry?

Migrant Organisations Preparing to Approach the Supreme Court

As per updates, the situation remains the same as of November 2, 2025. No new cases have been added, but the NGO has spoken to the Ministry of External Affairs again. Migrant organisations are preparing to approach the Supreme Court. The government should take swift action, or there will be international embarrassment. (ANI)

Published on:

02 Nov 2025 05:14 pm

