31 July 2025,

Thursday

World

Strong Earthquake Strikes Kuril Islands, Russia; Volcanic Eruption Fears Rise

Strong tremors were felt today in Russia's Kuril Islands. The earthquake measured 6.5 on the Richter scale. The Kuril Islands are part of the Ring of Fire, a region known for its frequent seismic and volcanic activity.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 31, 2025

Earthquake in Chamba of Himachal Pradesh
Earthquake (Image source: Patrika)

Strong Earthquake in Russia: A strong earthquake struck the Kuril Islands in Russia today, registering 6.5 on the Richter scale. This is the same area that experienced an 8.8 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, 30 July, increasing the risk of a tsunami and volcanic eruption.

Russia's Kuril Islands are part of the Ring of Fire, a region known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity. Following Wednesday's earthquake, tsunami warnings were issued for Russia, Japan, and other countries. Today's earthquake's epicentre was 10 kilometres below the earth's surface. So far, there have been no reports of significant damage or a tsunami. Geoscientists have warned that aftershocks may continue in the region. They explained that the area is located on a megathrust fault where the Pacific Plate and the American Plate collide, making earthquakes likely.

8.8 Magnitude Earthquake on Wednesday

On Wednesday, 30 July, Russia experienced the world's most powerful earthquake in 14 years. The earthquake measured 8.8 on the Richter scale and had a depth of 20.7 kilometres. In Indian Standard Time, the earthquake struck at 4:54 AM.

The earthquake occurred in the Kamchatka Peninsula region. The quake was so powerful that its tremors were felt in several neighbouring countries, causing widespread panic. Several aftershocks followed the main earthquake.

Following the devastating earthquake, tsunami alerts were issued for coastal areas of Russia, Japan, the USA, China, Indonesia, Ecuador, Chile, Costa Rica, French Polynesia, and Guam. Shortly afterwards, tsunamis hit some coastal areas of Russia and Japan, with waves rising several feet. Volcanic eruptions also occurred.

Published on:

31 Jul 2025 04:18 pm

English News / World / Strong Earthquake Strikes Kuril Islands, Russia; Volcanic Eruption Fears Rise
