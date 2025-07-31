Strong Earthquake Strikes Kuril Islands, Russia; Volcanic Eruption Fears Rise

Russia's Kuril Islands are part of the Ring of Fire, a region known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity. Following Wednesday's earthquake, tsunami warnings were issued for Russia, Japan, and other countries. Today's earthquake's epicentre was 10 kilometres below the earth's surface. So far, there have been no reports of significant damage or a tsunami. Geoscientists have warned that aftershocks may continue in the region. They explained that the area is located on a megathrust fault where the Pacific Plate and the American Plate collide, making earthquakes likely.