11 August 2025,

Monday

World

Strong Earthquake Strikes Turkiye Again

Strong tremors were felt once again in Turkey. The intensity of the earthquake was measured at 6.0 on the Richter scale. The tremors were felt around 8 pm in Türkiye.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 11, 2025

Earthquake (Image: Patrika)
Earthquake (Image: Patrika)

Turkiye Earthquake: A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale shook Turkiye. The epicentre was located in Sindurg. According to Turkish media, the quake struck at 7:53 PM local time (10:23 PM IST), causing strong tremors. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage so far.

Relief and Rescue Teams on Alert

The Turkish government has put its relief and rescue teams on high alert. The government stated that power and communication systems in the affected area are functioning normally, but teams are conducting inspections. Authorities have urged citizens to contact them in case of any emergency.

Turkey's Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Earthquake tremors were felt in Istanbul and surrounding provinces. Relief and rescue teams have started inspection work following the earthquake. No casualties or major damage have been reported so far. We are monitoring the situation closely."

2023 Earthquake Killed 53,000

Turkiye lies in a seismically active zone, prone to frequent tremors. The country's western and southern regions have experienced several moderate to strong earthquakes in the past. A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkiye and Syria on 6 February 2023, causing widespread destruction. The epicentre was near Kahramanmaras in south-central Turkey, followed by another 7.7 magnitude aftershock. This disaster resulted in over 53,000 deaths in Turkey and 6,000 in Syria, with over 100,000 injuries. Approximately 280,000 buildings were destroyed or damaged, affecting 14 million people. Cities like Antakya and Gaziantep suffered heavy damage.

India Launched Operation Dost

Following the devastating earthquake in Turkiye, India launched ‘Operation Dost’. Under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India provided immediate assistance to Turkiye and Syria. Six Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft delivered over 250 NDRF personnel, medical teams, and 135 tonnes of relief material to Turkiye. Rescue operations were conducted in Gaziantep, and a 30-bed field hospital was set up in Iskenderun. 23 tonnes of medicines and equipment were sent to Syria. The Turkish ambassador thanked India, calling them ‘friends’.

Published on:

11 Aug 2025 10:30 am

English News / World / Strong Earthquake Strikes Turkiye Again
