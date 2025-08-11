Strong Earthquake Strikes Turkiye Again

Turkiye lies in a seismically active zone, prone to frequent tremors. The country's western and southern regions have experienced several moderate to strong earthquakes in the past. A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkiye and Syria on 6 February 2023, causing widespread destruction. The epicentre was near Kahramanmaras in south-central Turkey, followed by another 7.7 magnitude aftershock. This disaster resulted in over 53,000 deaths in Turkey and 6,000 in Syria, with over 100,000 injuries. Approximately 280,000 buildings were destroyed or damaged, affecting 14 million people. Cities like Antakya and Gaziantep suffered heavy damage.