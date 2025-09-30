Strongman Pulls Two Ships Weighing 1,150 Tonnes With His Teeth, Video Will Astonish You

Despite having many records to his name, Mahrous's hunger for setting new records is far from over. He states that his next goal is to set a new record by pulling a submarine weighing 263,000 tonnes. Mahrous takes special care of his health to perform such feats. He exercises regularly and follows a special diet to stay healthy. His diet includes 12 eggs, two whole chickens, and 5 kg of fish daily. Additionally, he trains for two hours twice a day. Through this, Mahrous accumulates immense strength and continues to achieve new records.