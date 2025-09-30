Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Strongman Pulls Two Ships Weighing 1,150 Tonnes With His Teeth, Video Will Astonish You

A wrestler named Ashraf Mahrous has set a new world record by pulling two ships, weighing 700 tonnes and 450 tonnes, with his teeth.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

Man pulled two ships with his teeth

Ashraf Mahrous (Image: Video Screen Shot)

Egyptian strongman Ashraf Mahrous has set a new world record by pulling two ships weighing 1,150 tonnes with his teeth. This astonishing feat was accomplished on Saturday in Hurghada, a Red Sea resort in Egypt. Mahrous, also known as "Cabonga" and "The Strong Man," pulled two ships, one weighing 700 tonnes and the other 450 tonnes, with his teeth to set this record, surpassing the previous record set in 2018.

Record of 614 Tonnes from 2018 Broken

Upon setting the new record, Mahrous stated, "I came here today to break the world record. I wanted to register this achievement in the Guinness World Records title." Mahrous claims to have broken the 2018 record of 614 tonnes by pulling two ships weighing a total of 1,150 tonnes with his teeth. Mahrous is known for performing such feats. Previously, in March 2025, Mahrous set a Guinness World Record by pulling a 279-tonne train for 10 metres. In June 2021, Mahrous also set a record by pulling a truck weighing 15,730 kg.

Mahrous Eats 12 Eggs and Two Whole Chickens Daily

Despite having many records to his name, Mahrous's hunger for setting new records is far from over. He states that his next goal is to set a new record by pulling a submarine weighing 263,000 tonnes. Mahrous takes special care of his health to perform such feats. He exercises regularly and follows a special diet to stay healthy. His diet includes 12 eggs, two whole chickens, and 5 kg of fish daily. Additionally, he trains for two hours twice a day. Through this, Mahrous accumulates immense strength and continues to achieve new records.

