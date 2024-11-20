Sunita Williams: NASA sends food to astronaut losing strength—what is she eating?

What did NASA send? NASA and Sunita herself have dismissed health concerns, saying she is fine. Now, NASA has sent food to the two astronauts, which they are consuming in space after heating it up. According to a report from New York, NASA has sent powdered milk, pizza, shrimp cocktail, roasted chicken, and tuna fish, among other protein-rich and nutritious foods. NASA sends food to the astronauts every 3 months, which includes packaged food and frozen fruits and vegetables.

How do astronauts eat in space? According to reports, a list of food is prepared for the astronauts, taking care of their nutritional needs, which includes all the necessary nutrients. According to reports, NASA prepares the food on Earth before sending it to space, where the astronauts reheat it in a food warmer. The cooked food is kept in a magnetic tray to keep it fresh for a long time.