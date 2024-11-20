Sunita Williams: NASA sends food to astronaut losing strength—what is she eating?

scriptSunita Williams: NASA sends food to astronaut losing strength—what is she eating? | Latest News | Patrika News
Sunita Williams: A picture of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams, who has been stuck in space for 5 months, has created a stir. It was claimed that Sunita Williams has become very weak.

Nov 20, 2024

Sunita Williams: Indian-origin American astronaut Sunita Williams and Buch Vilmore have been stuck in space for 5 months at the International Space Station. A few days ago, a picture of Sunita created a stir on Earth. In the picture, Sunita looked very thin. It was claimed that Sunita’s health was deteriorating and she had become very weak due to being stuck in space for so long. This raised serious questions about NASA as well. Now, NASA has sent food to Sunita and Buch Vilmore.

What did NASA send?

NASA and Sunita herself have dismissed health concerns, saying she is fine. Now, NASA has sent food to the two astronauts, which they are consuming in space after heating it up. According to a report from New York, NASA has sent powdered milk, pizza, shrimp cocktail, roasted chicken, and tuna fish, among other protein-rich and nutritious foods. NASA sends food to the astronauts every 3 months, which includes packaged food and frozen fruits and vegetables.

How do astronauts eat in space?

According to reports, a list of food is prepared for the astronauts, taking care of their nutritional needs, which includes all the necessary nutrients. According to reports, NASA prepares the food on Earth before sending it to space, where the astronauts reheat it in a food warmer. The cooked food is kept in a magnetic tray to keep it fresh for a long time.

Went for a 10-day project, stuck for 5 months

Sunita Williams, along with Barry Vilmore, went to space on June 5, 2024, as part of a NASA project on the Boeing Starliner spacecraft. The project was supposed to last for 10 days. However, after the launch, a helium leak and a malfunction in the thruster were detected in the Starliner spacecraft, which made it impossible for the two astronauts to return to Earth.

