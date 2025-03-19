Sunita Williams Returns to Earth After 9-Month Space Mission

Bharat•Mar 19, 2025 / 08:36 am• Patrika Desk

Splashdown of Dragon Capsule carrying Sunita Williams and 3 other astronauts

Sunita Williams, an American astronaut of Indian origin, had been stranded in space for over nine months. She was joined by astronaut Butch Wilmore, who had been on a space mission since June 5th, 2024, for a short duration. While NASA initially attempted to bring them both back to Earth, they were unsuccessful. SpaceX then took on the responsibility. Everyone eagerly awaited Sunita’s return, and that wait is now over.

Sunita Returns to Earth from Space After nine months, Sunita has finally returned to Earth from space. Along with her, Butch, Nick Hague, and Aleksandr Gorbunov also returned. According to Indian Standard Time, at 3:27 AM on Wednesday, March 19th (5:57 PM on Tuesday, March 18th, US time), Sunita's spacecraft successfully landed and splashdown occurred in Florida. Splashdown confirmed! #Crew9 is now back on Earth in their @SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. pic.twitter.com/G5tVyqFbAu — NASA (@NASA) March 18, 2025 Elon Musk Plays a Crucial Role Elon Musk played a crucial role in bringing Sunita and the other astronauts back to Earth. The Dragon Capsule from Elon's space research company, SpaceX, safely returned all four astronauts, including Sunita, from the International Space Station.