Sunita Returns to Earth from Space After nine months, Sunita has finally returned to Earth from space. Along with her, Butch, Nick Hague, and Aleksandr Gorbunov also returned. According to Indian Standard Time, at 3:27 AM on Wednesday, March 19th (5:57 PM on Tuesday, March 18th, US time), Sunita’s spacecraft successfully landed and splashdown occurred in Florida.
Elon Musk Plays a Crucial Role Elon Musk played a crucial role in bringing Sunita and the other astronauts back to Earth. The Dragon Capsule from Elon’s space research company, SpaceX, safely returned all four astronauts, including Sunita, from the International Space Station.