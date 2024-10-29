scriptSunita Williams to celebrate Diwali in space, here’s her message for Earth | Sunita Williams to celebrate Diwali in space, here&#39;s her message for Earth | Latest News | Patrika News
Sunita Williams to celebrate Diwali in space, here's her message for Earth

Sunita Williams has been stuck in space for the last 5 months. NASA has fixed her return to Earth in February next year.

New DelhiOct 29, 2024 / 08:41 am

Patrika Desk

Sunita Williams is going to celebrate Diwali in space this time. She shared a video message from the International Space Station (ISS) in which she gave Diwali greetings to the people of Earth. She said that this year she got a unique opportunity to celebrate Diwali 260 miles above the Earth and remembered her father’s efforts, who taught her and her family about Diwali and other Indian festivals, keeping their cultural roots alive. Williams said, “Greetings from the ISS.” “I want to give heartfelt Diwali greetings to all those who are celebrating today in the White House and around the world.”

Celebrating Diwali 260 Miles Away from Earth

She further said, “This year, I got a unique opportunity to celebrate Diwali on the ISS, 260 miles above the Earth… Diwali is a time of joy because goodness prevails in the world. Williams also thanked American President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for participating in the Diwali celebrations and recognizing the community’s contributions. The Indian-origin astronaut said that today we are celebrating Diwali with our community and acknowledging the many contributions of our community, and we thank the President and Vice President for this.” This message was especially emotional as it came during a special Diwali celebration at the White House.

Sunita Williams to Return to Earth on February 25

Sunita Williams has been on the ISS with her fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore since June. Both of them took their first crewed flight on Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft on June 5, which reached the space station on June 6. The decision was made to bring the Starliner spacecraft back to Earth without its crew, and the spacecraft successfully returned on September 6, after NASA said in August that bringing Wilmore and Williams back to Earth would be “very risky.” Now NASA has fixed February 25, 2025, as the date for their return to Earth.

