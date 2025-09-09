Thai ex-PM Sentenced to One Year Imprisonment by Top Court

Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister of Thailand, left the country a few days ago, fearing imprisonment. However, he returned and appeared today before the Supreme Court with his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was recently removed from the PM post by the country's Constitutional Court. The Supreme Court has delivered a major blow to the 76-year-old Shinawatra.
Thailand's Supreme Court has sentenced the country's former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, to one year in prison. Shinawatra improperly served part of his 2023 sentence at a hospital, violating Department of Corrections regulations. This led to the one-year sentence, and he was immediately transferred to a Bangkok prison.
In 2023, Shinawatra was sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption and abuse of power during his premiership. However, instead of prison, he was kept at Bangkok's Police General Hospital. This led to accusations of receiving special privileges. His sentence was later reduced to one year, and he was released on parole after six months. This is the reason for his current imprisonment.
Thailand's Supreme Court has clarified that this is the final verdict. Shinawatra cannot challenge this decision and must serve his sentence.