World

Thai ex-PM Sentenced to One Year Imprisonment by Top Court

Thailand's Supreme Court has dealt a major blow to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 09, 2025

Thaksin Shinawatra
Thaksin Shinawatra (Photo - Washington Post)

Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister of Thailand, left the country a few days ago, fearing imprisonment. However, he returned and appeared today before the Supreme Court with his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was recently removed from the PM post by the country's Constitutional Court. The Supreme Court has delivered a major blow to the 76-year-old Shinawatra.

Thailand's Former Prime Minister Sentenced to One Year in Prison

Thailand's Supreme Court has sentenced the country's former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, to one year in prison. Shinawatra improperly served part of his 2023 sentence at a hospital, violating Department of Corrections regulations. This led to the one-year sentence, and he was immediately transferred to a Bangkok prison.

What is the Case About?

In 2023, Shinawatra was sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption and abuse of power during his premiership. However, instead of prison, he was kept at Bangkok's Police General Hospital. This led to accusations of receiving special privileges. His sentence was later reduced to one year, and he was released on parole after six months. This is the reason for his current imprisonment.

Cannot Challenge the Verdict

Thailand's Supreme Court has clarified that this is the final verdict. Shinawatra cannot challenge this decision and must serve his sentence.

Published on:

09 Sept 2025 12:40 pm

