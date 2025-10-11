Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Taiwan to Build 'T-Dome' Air Defence System to Counter China

Taiwan is preparing to build its own air defence system to counter China. It will be named 'T-Dome'.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

Lai Ching-te

Lai Ching-te (Photo - Washington Post)

The long-standing dispute between China and Taiwan is no secret. Tensions persist between the two countries, with frequent speculation about China's plans to invade Taiwan. In response, Taiwan is also preparing to counter the threat from China. Amidst China's continuous military exercises, Taiwan has now made a significant announcement.

Taiwan to Develop 'T-Dome' Air Defence System

To counter China, Taiwan will now develop its own 'T-Dome' air defence system. The aim is to protect the country from China's missile and drone attacks. Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te announced this air defence system in his National Day speech on Friday. He also stated that the country's defence budget would be increased to 5% of GDP by 2030.

Taiwan's 'T-Dome' to Feature Advanced Technology

According to Taiwan's President Ching-te, his country's 'T-Dome' air defence system will be equipped with advanced technology. 'T-Dome' will be a multi-layered, high-level detection-based air defence system. It will also incorporate high-tech and AI technology to create a 'smart defence combat system'. However, its cost and timeline have not yet been disclosed.

China's Reaction Emerges

China has reacted sharply to Taiwan's 'T-Dome' air defence system. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Guo Jiaqun, condemned the move, accusing Taiwan's President of distorting facts in his speech and promoting dangerous thoughts of Taiwan's independence.

11 Oct 2025 11:58 am

