Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Taliban Attack Pakistan, Killing 12 Soldiers and Capturing Military Posts

Taliban fighters launched a fierce attack on Pakistan late at night. 12 Pakistani soldiers were killed in this attack. A video of the attack has also surfaced.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 12, 2025

PAK Army (Photo: IANS)

PAK Army (Photo: IANS)

A military clash has occurred on the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Taliban fighters have responded to Pakistani military attacks that took place in Kabul on October 9. Afghanistan's 201 Khalid bin Walid Army Corps launched attacks on Pakistani military outposts near the Durand Line in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces late on October 11. This attack resulted in the deaths of 12 soldiers, while several others were injured.

The Taliban, who are in power in Afghanistan, told TOLO News that the armies of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have captured several Pakistani outposts, while one Pakistani outpost each in Kunar and Helmand provinces on the Afghan border has been destroyed. Some media reports have also indicated that clashes between Afghan border forces and Pakistani soldiers are still ongoing in several areas.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

12 Oct 2025 10:34 am

English News / World / Taliban Attack Pakistan, Killing 12 Soldiers and Capturing Military Posts

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Zelenskyy Calls Trump to Discuss Strengthening Ukraine’s Air Defence Amidst Russian Attacks

Trump Putin Summit 2025 zelensky reaction
World

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake in Atlantic Ocean, Tsunami Warning Issued for America

7.6 magnitude earthquake hits Atlantic Ocean
World

Macron Reappoints Lecornu as France's PM Days After His Resignation

Emmanuel Macron and Sebastien Lecornu
World

Mongolian President Ukhnaa to Visit India for Bilateral Talks

Khurelsukh Ukhnaa
World

Taiwan to Build 'T-Dome' Air Defence System to Counter China

Lai Ching-te
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.