Taliban Attack Pakistan, Killing 12 Soldiers and Capturing Military Posts

PAK Army (Photo: IANS)
A military clash has occurred on the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Taliban fighters have responded to Pakistani military attacks that took place in Kabul on October 9. Afghanistan's 201 Khalid bin Walid Army Corps launched attacks on Pakistani military outposts near the Durand Line in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces late on October 11. This attack resulted in the deaths of 12 soldiers, while several others were injured.
The Taliban, who are in power in Afghanistan, told TOLO News that the armies of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have captured several Pakistani outposts, while one Pakistani outpost each in Kunar and Helmand provinces on the Afghan border has been destroyed. Some media reports have also indicated that clashes between Afghan border forces and Pakistani soldiers are still ongoing in several areas.
