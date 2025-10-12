Taliban Claims Killing 58 Pakistani Soldiers and Capturing 25 Posts in Afghanistan Attack

Countries like Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have appealed to both sides to exercise restraint. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that stability between the two neighbours is essential for regional peace. Experts believe that the conflict may not last long due to the Taliban's limited military capacity, but the situation could be complicated by disinformation and border disputes. India has also expressed concern, as this could affect regional security. Washington-based analyst Michael Kugelman called it a 'perfect storm' that could subside soon but requires vigilance.