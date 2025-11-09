Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Taliban Warns Pakistan of Strong Retaliation if Talks Fail

The Taliban has warned Pakistan that it will face a strong response if it launches any attack. The Taliban has accused Pakistan of failing the peace talks.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 09, 2025

Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi

(Photo-IANS)

Pakistan Taliban Talks Fail: Peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan, held in Istanbul, Turkey, have failed. The Taliban, who currently hold power in Afghanistan, stated that if Pakistan desires war, so be it, and they are prepared for it. Meanwhile, after a military clash between the two countries in Kandahar, the clouds of war are once again gathering.

Taliban: We will protect the interests of our people

Following threats from Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, the Taliban stated that Pakistan's irresponsible behaviour and stubborn attitude have pushed the peace talks into an uncertain phase. The Taliban asserted that they would not allow their land to be used against any third country, nor would they compromise their sovereignty and independence. The Taliban declared that protecting their people and land is their Islamic and national duty.

The Taliban further stated that Pakistan's Muslims are their brothers, but they can only cooperate within their own boundaries. The Taliban will not act as a police agent for Islamabad, nor will they make any promises that could be used to justify foreign interference.

We will respond forcefully to any attack

Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Taliban government, stated recently that they had expected Pakistan to present practical and implementable conditions that could lead to a resolution of the issues. He added, "The people of Pakistan are our brothers and friends, but any attack will be met with a forceful response."

Pakistan accuses the Taliban

Pakistan claims that the Taliban has failed to fulfil the promises made to the international community in the Doha Peace Agreement of 2021. Pakistan believes that Kabul is harbouring groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which have carried out attacks in Pakistan.

Conflict began on October 9

The military conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan began on October 9, when Islamabad attacked Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) strongholds in Kabul. This escalated tensions between the two countries. Over 50 people were killed and hundreds injured in military clashes near the Durand Line, which divides Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Published on:

09 Nov 2025 11:22 am

Taliban Warns Pakistan of Strong Retaliation if Talks Fail

