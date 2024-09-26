Terrorist attack on diplomats of 6 countries including Russia and Iran in Pakistan, 1 policeman killed

scriptTerrorist attack on diplomats of 6 countries including Russia and Iran in Pakistan, 1 policeman killed | Latest News | Patrika News
Pakistan: This attack was carried out targeting foreign diplomats in Pakistan. The diplomats of Russia, Iran, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Ethiopia, and Portugal were among those targeted.

The neighboring country is now suffering from the daily terrorist incidents in Pakistan. The terrorists are targeting not only the Pakistani army, police, and civilians but also officials and citizens of other countries. Now, terrorists have attacked 11 diplomats from 6 countries, including Russia and Iran, in Pakistan. The terrorists attacked the police van providing security to the diplomats, killing 1 policeman and injuring 4 others. According to the Pakistani media report, the diplomats were going from Swat to Malam Jabba when the attack occurred. The terrorists used a remote-controlled bomb to target the police van in the diplomats’ convoy.
It is worth mentioning that the van targeted by the terrorists had 11 diplomats on board. After the incident, police officials told the media that all diplomats are safe and have been sent to Islamabad.

Diplomats from these countries were included

According to the report, the convoy included diplomats from Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Ethiopia, Portugal, Russia, and other countries. The injured officials were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Saidu Sharif, police personnel were deployed in the area after the incident.

No organization has taken responsibility for the attack

No terrorist organization has taken responsibility for the attack on the 11 diplomats from 6 countries. However, the Pakistani police suspect that the terrorists who attacked the Chinese engineers at the Hydro Power Plant in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in March might be responsible for this incident as well. The police are investigating the incident from all angles.

Pakistan’s President condemns the attack

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the incident. Zardari paid tribute to the police officer killed in the attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured. He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Russia’s statement

The Russian embassy in Pakistan has stated that on September 22, Ambassador Albert P. Khorev participated in the Swat Tourism Summit organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry along with several other ambassadors. On the way to the hotel from Mingora in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, they were attacked, resulting in the injury of several policemen. However, the diplomats were not harmed.

Terrorist attacks increase in Pakistan after Taliban’s return

According to Pakistani media reports, violent attacks have increased in Pakistan since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021, especially in the border provinces of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) data shows a significant increase in fatal attacks in both provinces. The Islamabad-based think tank has indicated a worrying situation as the number of attacks increased from 38 in July to 59 in August. These incidents included 29 attacks in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 28 in Balochistan, and 2 in Punjab. Meanwhile, 25 people were killed in 29 terrorist attacks in KP during August.

