Terrorist attack on diplomats of 6 countries including Russia and Iran in Pakistan, 1 policeman killed

It is worth mentioning that the van targeted by the terrorists had 11 diplomats on board. After the incident, police officials told the media that all diplomats are safe and have been sent to Islamabad.

Diplomats from these countries were included According to the report, the convoy included diplomats from Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Ethiopia, Portugal, Russia, and other countries. The injured officials were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Saidu Sharif, police personnel were deployed in the area after the incident.

No organization has taken responsibility for the attack No terrorist organization has taken responsibility for the attack on the 11 diplomats from 6 countries. However, the Pakistani police suspect that the terrorists who attacked the Chinese engineers at the Hydro Power Plant in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in March might be responsible for this incident as well. The police are investigating the incident from all angles.

Pakistan’s President condemns the attack Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the incident. Zardari paid tribute to the police officer killed in the attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured. He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Russia’s statement The Russian embassy in Pakistan has stated that on September 22, Ambassador Albert P. Khorev participated in the Swat Tourism Summit organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry along with several other ambassadors. On the way to the hotel from Mingora in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, they were attacked, resulting in the injury of several policemen. However, the diplomats were not harmed.