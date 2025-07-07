Texas Floods: Death Toll Exceeds 80

Devastating floods, caused by torrential rainfall, have wreaked havoc across numerous countries globally. Texas, in the United States of America, is currently battling severe flooding, with the Texas Hill Country bearing the brunt of the disaster. Torrential downpours between 4th and 6th July caused the Guadalupe River to swell dramatically. The heavy rain was followed by a storm surge, exacerbating the already dire situation. Kerr County, Kendall County, Comal County, Hays County, Guadalupe County, Blanco County, and Gillespie County have been significantly impacted. Cities such as Kerrville, Comfort, Ingram, Hunt, Boerne, New Braunfels, and San Marcos are also severely affected. This flood is being described as one of the most catastrophic in US history. US President Donald Trump has expressed concern over the situation.