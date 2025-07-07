7 July 2025,

Monday

Texas Floods: Death Toll Exceeds 80, 41 Still Missing

Devastating floods in Texas, USA, have caused widespread havoc. The death toll continues to rise in several countries due to the flooding, and numerous people remain missing.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 07, 2025

Floods in Texas
Floods in Texas (Photo - Washington Post)

Devastating floods, caused by torrential rainfall, have wreaked havoc across numerous countries globally. Texas, in the United States of America, is currently battling severe flooding, with the Texas Hill Country bearing the brunt of the disaster. Torrential downpours between 4th and 6th July caused the Guadalupe River to swell dramatically. The heavy rain was followed by a storm surge, exacerbating the already dire situation. Kerr County, Kendall County, Comal County, Hays County, Guadalupe County, Blanco County, and Gillespie County have been significantly impacted. Cities such as Kerrville, Comfort, Ingram, Hunt, Boerne, New Braunfels, and San Marcos are also severely affected. This flood is being described as one of the most catastrophic in US history. US President Donald Trump has expressed concern over the situation.

Death Toll Exceeds 80

The death toll from the Texas floods has surpassed 80. Media reports confirm at least 82 fatalities, with the number feared to rise further. The victims include several children.

41 Still Missing

Forty-one people remain missing in the aftermath of the floods. This includes several girls participating in a Mystic Summer Camp. Reports indicate that 10 girls and one counsellor from the Mystic Summer Camp are still unaccounted for. The search for all missing persons continues.

Mystic Summer Camp Devastated

The Mystic Summer Camp, attended by approximately 750 girls, has been severely damaged by the floods. While rescue workers have saved most of the girls, four deaths have been confirmed. However, with 10 girls still missing, the death toll is expected to rise.

Extensive Damage

The Texas floods have caused significant loss of life and property. Numerous homes, buildings, businesses, vehicles, roads, and vegetation have been destroyed. The estimated cost of the damage is currently placed between $10 and $20 billion.

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

07 Jul 2025 11:37 am

Published on:
