Texas Floods: Death Toll Exceeds 80, 41 Still Missing

Devastating floods, caused by torrential rainfall, have wreaked havoc across numerous countries globally. Texas, in the United States of America, is currently battling severe flooding, with the Texas Hill Country bearing the brunt of the disaster. Torrential downpours between 4th and 6th July caused the Guadalupe River to swell dramatically. The heavy rain was followed by a storm surge, exacerbating the already dire situation. Kerr County, Kendall County, Comal County, Hays County, Guadalupe County, Blanco County, and Gillespie County have been significantly impacted. Cities such as Kerrville, Comfort, Ingram, Hunt, Boerne, New Braunfels, and San Marcos are also severely affected. This flood is being described as one of the most catastrophic in US history. US President Donald Trump has expressed concern over the situation.
The death toll from the Texas floods has surpassed 80. Media reports confirm at least 82 fatalities, with the number feared to rise further. The victims include several children.
Forty-one people remain missing in the aftermath of the floods. This includes several girls participating in a Mystic Summer Camp. Reports indicate that 10 girls and one counsellor from the Mystic Summer Camp are still unaccounted for. The search for all missing persons continues.
The Mystic Summer Camp, attended by approximately 750 girls, has been severely damaged by the floods. While rescue workers have saved most of the girls, four deaths have been confirmed. However, with 10 girls still missing, the death toll is expected to rise.
The Texas floods have caused significant loss of life and property. Numerous homes, buildings, businesses, vehicles, roads, and vegetation have been destroyed. The estimated cost of the damage is currently placed between $10 and $20 billion.