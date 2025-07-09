9 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Texas Floods Death Toll Reaches 109

Texas, USA is experiencing widespread devastation due to severe flooding. The number of fatalities and missing persons remains high, and the economic damage continues to mount.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 09, 2025

Floods in Texas
Floods in Texas (Photo - Washington Post)

Devastating floods in Texas have caused widespread destruction and loss of life. This flood is being described as one of the most destructive in the state's history. Heavy rainfall between 4-6 July initially caused flooding in the Texas Hill Country, quickly spreading to surrounding areas. The floods have resulted in significant loss of life and property, with the death toll and number of missing persons continuing to rise.

Death Toll Reaches 109

The death toll from the Texas floods has reached 109, with fears that this number will unfortunately increase further. This information was provided by local authorities.

160 Still Missing, Search Continues

As a result of the floods, 160 people remain missing. Reports indicate that this includes ten girls and a counsellor from Mystic Summer Camp. Search teams are actively working to locate the missing individuals.

Affected Cities and Counties

The Texas floods have impacted the cities of Kerrville, Comfort, Ingram, Hunt, Boerne, New Braunfels, and San Marcos. The counties of Kerr, Kendall, Comal, Hays, Guadalupe, Blanco, and Gillespie have also suffered severe damage.

Extent of Damage

In addition to the tragic loss of 109 lives, the Texas floods have caused extensive property damage. Numerous homes, buildings, businesses, vehicles, roads, Mystic Summer Camp, and vegetation have been destroyed. The estimated cost of the damage is currently between $18-22 billion, with the potential for this figure to rise.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

Published on:

09 Jul 2025 03:17 pm

English News / World / Texas Floods Death Toll Reaches 109
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.