Texas Floods Death Toll Reaches 109

Devastating floods in Texas have caused widespread destruction and loss of life. This flood is being described as one of the most destructive in the state's history. Heavy rainfall between 4-6 July initially caused flooding in the Texas Hill Country, quickly spreading to surrounding areas. The floods have resulted in significant loss of life and property, with the death toll and number of missing persons continuing to rise.
The death toll from the Texas floods has reached 109, with fears that this number will unfortunately increase further. This information was provided by local authorities.
As a result of the floods, 160 people remain missing. Reports indicate that this includes ten girls and a counsellor from Mystic Summer Camp. Search teams are actively working to locate the missing individuals.
The Texas floods have impacted the cities of Kerrville, Comfort, Ingram, Hunt, Boerne, New Braunfels, and San Marcos. The counties of Kerr, Kendall, Comal, Hays, Guadalupe, Blanco, and Gillespie have also suffered severe damage.
In addition to the tragic loss of 109 lives, the Texas floods have caused extensive property damage. Numerous homes, buildings, businesses, vehicles, roads, Mystic Summer Camp, and vegetation have been destroyed. The estimated cost of the damage is currently between $18-22 billion, with the potential for this figure to rise.