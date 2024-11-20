The Place Where Gravity Defies Logic: People Sit on Chairs Balanced on Walls

On earth, there are some places where gravity is very low, which is scientifically known as gravity anomaly. Although it is not possible to have zero gravity on earth, there are some places where gravity is very low.

Mystery Spot, California In California, USA, there is a place called Mystery Spot, which got its name due to its strange gravity. There is a ‘mystery shack’ here that appears to be tilted. People walk uphill and objects roll uphill here.

Cosmos Mystery Area, Rapid City In Rapid City, South Dakota, USA, there is a Cosmos Mystery Area. Here, there are strange trees that lean to one side. The surprising thing is that you can stand on one leg and won’t fall. The lakes here appear to flow in the opposite direction of gravity.

St. Ignace Mystery Spot, Michigan In Michigan, USA, there is a St. Ignace Mystery Spot. Here, the gravity is very low, and many strange things happen. For example, people can stand at a 90-degree angle on the wall, and chairs can be placed on the wall and people can sit on them.