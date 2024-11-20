scriptThe Place Where Gravity Defies Logic: People Sit on Chairs Balanced on Walls | Latest News | Patrika News
world

The Place Where Gravity Defies Logic: People Sit on Chairs Balanced on Walls

Although there is no place on earth where gravity is zero, there are some places in the world where gravity is very low, which is scientifically known as gravity anomaly.

New DelhiNov 20, 2024 / 02:49 pm

Patrika Desk

Gravity Anomaly Places in World Gravitational Force seems low

Gravity is the fundamental force of the universe. Due to gravity, life is possible on earth. If there were no gravity on earth, there would be no rivers, mountains, or oceans, and life would not be possible. Gravity is present everywhere, it holds the solar system and galaxies together. But did you know that there are some places on earth where gravity is almost non-existent? Although it works in a strange way, it is called a ‘gravity anomaly’. We are going to tell you about these places.
On earth, there are some places where gravity is very low, which is scientifically known as gravity anomaly. Although it is not possible to have zero gravity on earth, there are some places where gravity is very low.

Mystery Spot, California

In California, USA, there is a place called Mystery Spot, which got its name due to its strange gravity. There is a ‘mystery shack’ here that appears to be tilted. People walk uphill and objects roll uphill here.

Cosmos Mystery Area, Rapid City

In Rapid City, South Dakota, USA, there is a Cosmos Mystery Area. Here, there are strange trees that lean to one side. The surprising thing is that you can stand on one leg and won’t fall. The lakes here appear to flow in the opposite direction of gravity.

St. Ignace Mystery Spot, Michigan

In Michigan, USA, there is a St. Ignace Mystery Spot. Here, the gravity is very low, and many strange things happen. For example, people can stand at a 90-degree angle on the wall, and chairs can be placed on the wall and people can sit on them.

Hoover Dam

In Arizona and Nevada, USA, there is a Hoover Dam built on the Colorado River. Here, the water appears to flow upwards instead of downwards. Experts believe that this is not due to low gravity but due to the strong updraft force created by the dam, which lifts the water against gravity.

