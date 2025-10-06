Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

‘There will be heavy bloodshed if this is not done,’ Trump warns Israel-Hamas, says ‘time is short’

US President Donald Trump has urged Israel and Hamas to move quickly on a Gaza peace plan, warning that failure to do so could lead to a heavy loss of life. He stated that the first phase of negotiations should be completed this week and requested everyone to proceed with speed.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 06, 2025

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: ANI)

US President Donald Trump on Monday advised Israel and Hamas to move quickly on a Gaza peace plan, warning that failure to do so could result in "heavy bloodshed."

Israel and Hamas are scheduled to hold talks in Egypt today regarding a ceasefire. In the meantime, Trump has issued a statement that has caused a stir.

In his social media post, Trump wrote that the first phase of talks should be completed this week. "I urge everyone to move quickly on the Gaza peace plan," he stated.

He further wrote, "I will be watching this centuries-old 'conflict.' Time is running out, or there will be heavy bloodshed. Something that nobody wants to see will happen."

Trump says positive discussions held on all issues

Trump said that positive discussions have been held with Hamas and other countries on the Gaza peace plan. Discussions were held this week with Hamas and countries around the world (Arab, Muslim, and all others) on releasing hostages and ending the war in Gaza.

"More importantly," he said, "there has been very positive discussion on the long-sought peace in the Middle East. These talks have been very successful and are moving quickly. Technical teams will meet again in Egypt on Monday and work on the final details."

Focus on hostage release in the first phase

The first phase of the Gaza peace plan will focus on the release of hostages. Trump's 20-point plan includes ending the war, releasing Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, aid and rehabilitation efforts, and opposition to the expulsion of Palestinians from the region.

Hamas has accepted parts of Trump's plan, including ending the war and releasing Israeli hostages. However, Trump has warned Hamas that they will risk further devastation in Gaza if they do not agree to a peace deal.

Several countries have supported Trump's plan

Trump's plan to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has been supported by several countries, including India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that this plan is an effective path to lasting peace, security, and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the entire West Asian region.

It remains to be seen how long it will take for a peace agreement to be reached between Israel and Hamas and whether lasting peace can be established in Gaza.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Donald Trump

Published on:

06 Oct 2025 01:48 pm

English News / World / ‘There will be heavy bloodshed if this is not done,’ Trump warns Israel-Hamas, says ‘time is short’

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Russia Denies Supplying Jet Engines to Pakistan, Calls Reports ‘Illogical’

vladimir putin
World

Nobel Prize 2025: Selection Process Begins, Trump Out of Running for Peace Prize

Donald Trump
World

Nepal Hit by Heavy Rainfall: 47 Dead, Flights Diverted

World

AIR India flight narrowly avoids incident similar to Ahmedabad event

World

Amidst growing H-1B visa concerns, could the 'K-Visa' become a strong option for Indians? Concessions currently available.

US Visa
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.