‘There will be heavy bloodshed if this is not done,’ Trump warns Israel-Hamas, says ‘time is short’

US President Donald Trump (Photo: ANI)
US President Donald Trump on Monday advised Israel and Hamas to move quickly on a Gaza peace plan, warning that failure to do so could result in "heavy bloodshed."
Israel and Hamas are scheduled to hold talks in Egypt today regarding a ceasefire. In the meantime, Trump has issued a statement that has caused a stir.
In his social media post, Trump wrote that the first phase of talks should be completed this week. "I urge everyone to move quickly on the Gaza peace plan," he stated.
He further wrote, "I will be watching this centuries-old 'conflict.' Time is running out, or there will be heavy bloodshed. Something that nobody wants to see will happen."
Trump said that positive discussions have been held with Hamas and other countries on the Gaza peace plan. Discussions were held this week with Hamas and countries around the world (Arab, Muslim, and all others) on releasing hostages and ending the war in Gaza.
"More importantly," he said, "there has been very positive discussion on the long-sought peace in the Middle East. These talks have been very successful and are moving quickly. Technical teams will meet again in Egypt on Monday and work on the final details."
The first phase of the Gaza peace plan will focus on the release of hostages. Trump's 20-point plan includes ending the war, releasing Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, aid and rehabilitation efforts, and opposition to the expulsion of Palestinians from the region.
Hamas has accepted parts of Trump's plan, including ending the war and releasing Israeli hostages. However, Trump has warned Hamas that they will risk further devastation in Gaza if they do not agree to a peace deal.
Trump's plan to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has been supported by several countries, including India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that this plan is an effective path to lasting peace, security, and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as for the entire West Asian region.
It remains to be seen how long it will take for a peace agreement to be reached between Israel and Hamas and whether lasting peace can be established in Gaza.
