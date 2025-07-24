24 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Third Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks Ends Without Breakthrough

A third round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul, but yielded no breakthroughs.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

Delegations from both countries held the third round of peace talks at Istanbul's Ciragan Palace. (Photo: IANS)
Delegations from both countries held the third round of peace talks at Istanbul's Ciragan Palace. (Photo: IANS)

Russia and Ukraine held a third round of talks on Wednesday. Delegations from both countries met at the Çırağan Palace in Istanbul for the third round of peace talks. However, these talks yielded no significant success.

Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian President, and Rustem Umerov , Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, held talks with each other on Wednesday evening.

This closed-door meeting was chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The talks lasted less than an hour.

Ukraine's Statement After the Talks

After the talks concluded, Umerov said in a press conference, "We are now ready for a ceasefire and to begin more substantial peace talks. Accepting this fundamental step towards peace depends on the other side."

He added, "We are insisting that there should be a ceasefire. This must completely halt attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure."

Russia's Statement

Meanwhile, in a separate press conference after the talks, Medinsky also provided important information. He stated that Russia and Ukraine had agreed on an exchange of 1,200-1,200 prisoners of war. This includes a proposal to exchange approximately 30 civilians held captive by Ukraine in the Kursk region.

He said that Russia has returned the bodies of 7,000 deceased Ukrainian soldiers and is prepared to return 3,000 more. He requested Ukraine to return any number of deceased Russian soldiers.

He also stated that the Russian side proposed establishing three online working groups with Ukraine to consider political, humanitarian, and military issues.

A request was made to consider announcing a short ceasefire of 24 to 48 hours along the contact line to evacuate wounded soldiers and return the bodies of deceased soldiers.

Earlier, in the previous two rounds of talks held in Istanbul on 16 May and 2 June, thousands of prisoners of war and the bodies of deceased soldiers were exchanged, but no significant progress was made towards a ceasefire.

When Will Putin and Zelenskyy Meet?

It is noteworthy that the Ukrainian side has proposed to Russia holding a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by the end of August.

The participation of US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would be particularly significant. Regarding this meeting, Medinsky stated that such a meeting cannot be considered until certain procedures are completed.

Share the news:

Published on:

24 Jul 2025 08:57 am

English News / World / Third Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks Ends Without Breakthrough
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.