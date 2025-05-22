Afghanistan Bans Chess: Arrest and Harsh Punishment for Playing

Severe Punishment for Those Caught Shuja (name changed), an Afghan chess player, is quite disappointed and scared by the government’s decision. He said that if any chess tournament is organised in Afghanistan now, the organisers and players will be arrested and subjected to various punishments.

‘Jungle Raj’, Not the Rule of Law Sulaiman Ahmad Ashrafi, who was part of the Afghanistan chess team that won a gold medal in the D category at the 2018 Batumi Olympiad, says, “I don’t want to live in this country anymore. There is no rule of law here, only jungle raj. If you are arrested, they can do anything they want to you.”

Taliban Considers Chess Gambling Afghanistan’s Talibani Government: Atal Mashwani, spokesperson for the Taliban government’s sports directorate, confirmed the ban, stating that chess is considered a form of gambling under Islamic Sharia law. There are religious considerations regarding the game of chess. Until these considerations are addressed, the ban on chess in Afghanistan will remain.

The Real Reason Behind the Ban The Taliban claims that Islamic Sharia law considers chess a form of gambling. Then why haven't many other Islamic countries banned it? Afghan player Ashrafi said that the Taliban is actually afraid of chess because it enhances knowledge and improves IQ. The Taliban is against knowledge, intellectual development, and progress. When the Taliban seized Kabul, they first banned women's education and their participation in sports. In boys' schools, Islamic subjects are mostly taught instead of science. More on the Taliban Regime Following the Taliban's rule, all officials of the Afghanistan National Chess Federation (ANCEF) left the country. They are currently working from exile in other countries.

528 Afghan players are registered with FIDE, but none are grandmasters or international-level players.