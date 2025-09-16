Thousands of Ukrainian Children Forcibly Deported to Russia Receive Military Training

Over 42 months have passed since the Russia-Ukraine War began, yet there is still no sign of it ending. Russia continues to launch attacks on Ukraine almost daily, while Ukraine occasionally retaliates. Fighting between the two countries' armies is ongoing in several areas near the Ukrainian border. During this war, Ukraine has also accused Russia of forcibly deporting thousands of their children. A new revelation has now emerged in this matter.
Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab recently released a shocking report. According to this report, since the start of the war, Russia has forcibly deported approximately 35,000 Ukrainian children. These children have been taken to around 210 centres in Russia and Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, where they are being trained by Russia.
According to the report, these Russian centres include camps, sanatoriums, cadet schools, military bases, medical centres, religious sites, regular schools, and orphanages. Children are receiving various types of training at these centres. Many are receiving military training and training in drone manufacturing. Others are receiving medical training, while some are being trained in the Russian language and culture.