scriptThree Indian Youths Rescued from Captivity in Iran After Months Missing | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
World

Three Indian Youths Rescued from Captivity in Iran After Months Missing

A local travel company had promised them jobs in Australia. They were initially promised direct flights to Australia, but at the last minute, the agent tricked them onto a flight to Iran.

BharatJun 04, 2025 / 02:33 pm

Patrika Desk

Missing Indians in Iran

Missing Indians in Iran

Three young men from Punjab, who had gone missing under mysterious circumstances in Iran, have been safely recovered by the Tehran police on Tuesday. The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi has officially confirmed this. A report by Tasnim News stated that the three Indians had been missing since May 1st. They were being held in Varamin, a city in southern Tehran, where Tehran police rescued them during an operation.

Identities of the Young Men Revealed

The young men have been identified as Amritpal Singh (23), a resident of Bhagowal Luda, Hoshiarpur; Jaspal Singh, a resident of Langdoya, Nawanshahr; and Husanpreet Singh (27), a resident of Sanagatpura, Dhuri. These three young men were seeking employment in Australia but went missing suddenly in May, causing their families great distress.

Attempt to Illegally Travel to Australia via Iran

A local travel company had promised them jobs in Australia. They were initially promised direct passage to Australia, but at the last minute, the agent used a pretext to put them on a flight to Iran. The families stated that the three had attempted to illegally travel to Australia via Iran. Between May 11th and May 17th, video calls showed the three bloodied and pleading for help. After that, there was no trace of them.

Families Paid Agents Over ₹1.9 Million

According to a report by The Indian Express, the three families paid the agents a total of over ₹1.9 million. Jaspal was first taken to Dubai on April 1st, where he was held for a month. Amritpal and Husanpreet arrived in Dubai on April 25th. After that, the three were sent to Tehran in early May.
In Tehran, the three were contacted by unknown individuals claiming to be Indian agents. They were then put into a taxi, taken away, and abducted. The Indian government had also reported the matter and stated that it was maintaining constant contact with Iranian officials.

News / World / Three Indian Youths Rescued from Captivity in Iran After Months Missing

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi’s AAP Leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain Entangled in ₹2000 Crore Scam Allegation

National News

Delhi’s AAP Leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain Entangled in ₹2000 Crore Scam Allegation

in 3 hours

COVID-19 Resurgence: 21 Deaths in 48 Hours, Active Cases Exceed 4,300

National News

COVID-19 Resurgence: 21 Deaths in 48 Hours, Active Cases Exceed 4,300

in 59 minutes

Nine Killed in Madhya Pradesh Road Accident

National News

Nine Killed in Madhya Pradesh Road Accident

in 49 minutes

Shreyas Iyer's Heartfelt Post-Match Comments Win Hearts After PBKS's Narrow IPL 2025 Final Loss to RCB

Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer's Heartfelt Post-Match Comments Win Hearts After PBKS's Narrow IPL 2025 Final Loss to RCB

3 hours ago

Latest World

Morocco Bans Bakrid Animal Sacrifices Amidst Economic and Environmental Concerns

World

Morocco Bans Bakrid Animal Sacrifices Amidst Economic and Environmental Concerns

18 hours ago

Over 200 Prisoners Escape Karachi Jail After Earthquake Damages Wall

World

Over 200 Prisoners Escape Karachi Jail After Earthquake Damages Wall

20 hours ago

IATA Chief Defends India's Aviation Policy Amidst Gulf Pressure

National News

IATA Chief Defends India's Aviation Policy Amidst Gulf Pressure

2 days ago

From Glamour to Diplomacy: Miss World Opal Suchata's Vision for Her Country

World

From Glamour to Diplomacy: Miss World Opal Suchata's Vision for Her Country

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.