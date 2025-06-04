Three Indian Youths Rescued from Captivity in Iran After Months Missing

Identities of the Young Men Revealed The young men have been identified as Amritpal Singh (23), a resident of Bhagowal Luda, Hoshiarpur; Jaspal Singh, a resident of Langdoya, Nawanshahr; and Husanpreet Singh (27), a resident of Sanagatpura, Dhuri. These three young men were seeking employment in Australia but went missing suddenly in May, causing their families great distress.

Attempt to Illegally Travel to Australia via Iran A local travel company had promised them jobs in Australia. They were initially promised direct passage to Australia, but at the last minute, the agent used a pretext to put them on a flight to Iran. The families stated that the three had attempted to illegally travel to Australia via Iran. Between May 11th and May 17th, video calls showed the three bloodied and pleading for help. After that, there was no trace of them.

Families Paid Agents Over ₹1.9 Million According to a report by The Indian Express, the three families paid the agents a total of over ₹1.9 million. Jaspal was first taken to Dubai on April 1st, where he was held for a month. Amritpal and Husanpreet arrived in Dubai on April 25th. After that, the three were sent to Tehran in early May.

In Tehran, the three were contacted by unknown individuals claiming to be Indian agents. They were then put into a taxi, taken away, and abducted. The Indian government had also reported the matter and stated that it was maintaining constant contact with Iranian officials.