World

Three Police Officers Killed, Two Injured in Pennsylvania Shooting Spree

In a horrific attack on police in the United States, three officers were tragically killed and two critically injured. The shooting occurred during a domestic dispute investigation in Pennsylvania.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

Mass shooting in America (Photo - IANS)

A shootout between police and suspects in Pennsylvania on Wednesday resulted in the death of three police officers and injuries to two others. The incident occurred in Codorus Township, Pennsylvania.

State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris confirmed the officers' deaths and reported that the gunman who fired upon the police was also killed in the encounter.

Police Respond to Domestic Dispute

Commissioner Paris stated that the police team had arrived at the scene to follow up on a domestic dispute investigation when the suspect opened fire on them.

Both injured officers are currently in serious but stable condition. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect nor the agencies the deceased officers were affiliated with.

Injured Officers Evacuated by Helicopter

Images from the scene show one injured officer being airlifted away by helicopter. Attorney General Pamela Bondi condemned the violence, calling the attack a scourge on society.

She stated that authorities are investigating the matter. Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis urged residents to pray for the victims and their families.

Previous Police Shootings

On August 14th, a suspect shooter in Virginia fired upon multiple police officers, injuring at least two. The assailant later barricaded himself in a house, prompting authorities to evacuate residents.

Additionally, on August 28th, a shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, resulted in three fatalities and twenty injuries. The assailant was fatally shot by police.

