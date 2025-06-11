scriptTikTok Star Khaby Lame Deported from US for Visa Violation | Latest News | Patrika News
TikTok Star Khaby Lame Deported from US for Visa Violation

TikTok star Khaby Lame has been forced to leave the United States after being accused by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of violating visa regulations.

Jun 11, 2025 / 12:43 pm

Patrika Desk

Khaby Lame

TikTok Star Khaby Lame: The world’s most popular TikTok star, Khaby Lame, with over 162 million followers, recently had to voluntarily leave the United States. This followed his detention by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on June 6th. Lame was accused of violating visa regulations, having overstayed his visa after entering the US on April 30th.

What was the reason?

Khaby Lame, whose real name is Seringe Khabane Lame, is a Senegalese-born Italian citizen. His silent comedic video clips, offering simple solutions to complex life hacks, brought him global fame. However, his popularity couldn’t shield him from the strict immigration policies of the Trump administration. An ICE spokesperson confirmed Lame’s detention but stated he was allowed to leave the country voluntarily without a deportation order, a process known as a ‘voluntary departure’.

Impact of the Trump Administration’s Immigration Policy

President Donald Trump, after returning to power in January 2025, has rapidly implemented his mass deportation policy. Under this policy, ICE launched raids in several cities, including Las Vegas, resulting in numerous detentions. Lame’s detention was part of this widespread operation, which also sparked protests in Los Angeles.

The Role of a Pro-Trump Influencer

A twist emerged when 18-year-old pro-Trump influencer Bo Loudon claimed he informed the administration about Lame’s immigration status. Loudon, who claims to be friends with Donald Trump’s son, Barron Trump, said in an interview that he received information from some of Lame’s friends and business partners that he was residing illegally in the US. Loudon claimed, “I called some of my friends in the administration, and I’ve never seen anything move so fast.”

Can Khaby Lame Return?

Lame’s chances of returning to the US are complex. While a voluntary departure is less severe than deportation, it may create difficulties in obtaining a visa in the future, especially under the Trump administration’s stringent policies. Experts suggest Lame will need to rectify his immigration record and go through the process of obtaining a proper visa.

Khaby Lame’s Achievements

Lame started on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly became the most followed TikToker due to his unique style. He has partnered with major brands like Google, Pepsi, and State Farm and had a cameo in the Hollywood film “Bad Boys: Ride or Die”. Furthermore, he is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

