TikTok Star Khaby Lame Deported from US for Visa Violation

What was the reason? Khaby Lame, whose real name is Seringe Khabane Lame, is a Senegalese-born Italian citizen. His silent comedic video clips, offering simple solutions to complex life hacks, brought him global fame. However, his popularity couldn’t shield him from the strict immigration policies of the Trump administration. An ICE spokesperson confirmed Lame’s detention but stated he was allowed to leave the country voluntarily without a deportation order, a process known as a ‘voluntary departure’.

Impact of the Trump Administration’s Immigration Policy President Donald Trump, after returning to power in January 2025, has rapidly implemented his mass deportation policy. Under this policy, ICE launched raids in several cities, including Las Vegas, resulting in numerous detentions. Lame’s detention was part of this widespread operation, which also sparked protests in Los Angeles.

The Role of a Pro-Trump Influencer A twist emerged when 18-year-old pro-Trump influencer Bo Loudon claimed he informed the administration about Lame’s immigration status. Loudon, who claims to be friends with Donald Trump’s son, Barron Trump, said in an interview that he received information from some of Lame’s friends and business partners that he was residing illegally in the US. Loudon claimed, “I called some of my friends in the administration, and I’ve never seen anything move so fast.”

Can Khaby Lame Return? Lame’s chances of returning to the US are complex. While a voluntary departure is less severe than deportation, it may create difficulties in obtaining a visa in the future, especially under the Trump administration’s stringent policies. Experts suggest Lame will need to rectify his immigration record and go through the process of obtaining a proper visa.