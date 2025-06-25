scriptTikToker Sana Yousuf Murder: Confessed Killer Reveals Motive | Latest News | Patrika News
TikToker Sana Yousuf Murder: Confessed Killer Reveals Motive

Following the recent shooting death of Pakistani TikToker Sana Yousuf in Islamabad, the accused, Umar Hayat, has now confessed to the murder in court.

Jun 25, 2025 / 05:50 pm

Patrika Desk

TikToker Sana Yousuf Murder Case

Umar Hayat, also known as ‘Kaka’, the alleged murderer of prominent Pakistani TikToker Sana Yousuf, has reportedly confessed his crime to a magistrate. Sources say the accused, Umar Hayat, stated that he murdered Sana Yousuf because she refused to meet him. It is noteworthy that Sana Yousuf, a well-known Pakistani TikToker, was shot dead at her home in Islamabad on 2 June. This shocking incident sparked widespread grief and anger across the country and garnered international headlines. A major revelation has now emerged in this sensational murder case.

Accused Umar Hayat Confesses in Court

In this high-profile case, police arrested Umar Hayat, also known as ‘Kaka’. After his arrest, the accused was presented before a magistrate, where he confessed to his crime. Umar Hayat admitted to murdering Sana Yousuf.

Umar Hayat’s Anger Stemmed from Sana Yousuf’s Refusal to Meet

According to media reports and police sources, Umar Hayat was a huge fan of Sana Yousuf and wanted to meet her. He stated that Sana had initially invited him to meet, but he waited all day and the meeting didn’t happen. When he went with a gift, Sana refused to accept it and sent him away.

Second Refusal Ignited Deadly Rage

Umar Hayat stated in his confession that on 2 June, Sana again invited him, but did not meet him. This angered him intensely. In a fit of rage, he went to Sana’s house and shot her, resulting in her immediate death.

Accused Flees to Faisalabad After Murder, Arrested There

After murdering Sana Yousuf, the accused, Umar Hayat, fled Islamabad and escaped to Faisalabad. Police swiftly tracked him down and arrested him in Faisalabad. Legal proceedings against the accused are now underway.

Demand for Justice on Social Media

Following this tragic incident, social media users strongly condemned Sana Yousuf’s murder and demanded strict punishment for the accused. Sana Yousuf’s murder has sent shockwaves through social media users. #JusticeForSanaYousuf is trending on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. The TikTok community is also in shock. Many content creators have paid tribute to Sana through their posts and videos, raising questions about women’s safety.

Next Steps in Police Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The police are now preparing a charge sheet against Umar Hayat. The trial is expected to commence in the coming days. Forensic reports and evidence from the crime scene further strengthen the accused’s confession. Police sources say the murder weapon has also been recovered.

The Dark Side of Social Media Fame

Sana Yousuf’s murder has exposed the dark side of social media stardom. It points not just to a personal feud, but to a larger societal issue—how celebrities, especially female influencers, can become victims of the dangerous mindset of unknown ‘fans’. While platforms like TikTok offer young people fame and recognition, they also become avenues for cyberstalking and real-world threats.

Sana Yousuf Paid the Price for Fame and Recognition

Sana Yousuf’s murder once again raises the question of how vulnerable women are in the world of social media. It is hoped that justice will be served swiftly in this case and the accused will receive a harsh punishment.

