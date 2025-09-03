Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Trump Accuses Xi, Putin, and Kim of Plotting Against US; Rejects India Tariff Cuts

The US President Donald Trump has once again made it clear that he will not reduce the 50 per cent tariff imposed on India.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 03, 2025

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (Photo-ANI)

The US President Donald Trump has once again made it clear that he will not reduce the 50 per cent tariff imposed on India.

Along with this, he has also levelled serious accusations against Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Many Americans Died to Secure China's Victory - Trump

In a social media post, Trump wrote that the big question is whether Chinese President Xi Jinping will mention the 'blood' that America gave to help China secure its independence from a very unfriendly foreign invader.

Trump further wrote that many Americans were martyred to secure China's victory. "I hope they will be given due respect and remembrance for their courage and sacrifice! May this day be great and unforgettable for President Xi and the wonderful people of China," he added.

Trump also stated, "Please also convey my best wishes to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you are conspiring against America."

Trump's Stance on Tariffs

Regarding the 50 per cent tariff imposed on Indian imports, Trump stated that the trade relationship between India and the US had been completely one-sided for several decades. He asserted that he is not considering reducing the tariffs on India.

When a journalist asked Trump if he was considering removing some of the tariffs imposed on India, he replied, 'No'.

He explained, "You have to understand that for many years, our relationship with India has been one-sided. India was charging us very high tariffs, among the highest in the world."

Share the news:

Related Topics

Donald Trump

Published on:

03 Sept 2025 10:20 am

English News / World / Trump Accuses Xi, Putin, and Kim of Plotting Against US; Rejects India Tariff Cuts
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.