Trump Accuses Xi, Putin, and Kim of Plotting Against US; Rejects India Tariff Cuts

The US President Donald Trump has once again made it clear that he will not reduce the 50 per cent tariff imposed on India.
Along with this, he has also levelled serious accusations against Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
In a social media post, Trump wrote that the big question is whether Chinese President Xi Jinping will mention the 'blood' that America gave to help China secure its independence from a very unfriendly foreign invader.
Trump further wrote that many Americans were martyred to secure China's victory. "I hope they will be given due respect and remembrance for their courage and sacrifice! May this day be great and unforgettable for President Xi and the wonderful people of China," he added.
Trump also stated, "Please also convey my best wishes to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you are conspiring against America."
Regarding the 50 per cent tariff imposed on Indian imports, Trump stated that the trade relationship between India and the US had been completely one-sided for several decades. He asserted that he is not considering reducing the tariffs on India.
When a journalist asked Trump if he was considering removing some of the tariffs imposed on India, he replied, 'No'.
He explained, "You have to understand that for many years, our relationship with India has been one-sided. India was charging us very high tariffs, among the highest in the world."