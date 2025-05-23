Trump Administration Bans Foreign Students from Harvard

Noem stated that the Harvard campus has become a hub for violence, antisemitism, and collaboration with the Chinese Communist Party. In April, Noem warned Harvard that its certification would only be maintained if it complied with US immigration laws. The Trump administration has also taken several steps against international students who protested against the Gaza war. These students had their visas revoked and were deported, accused of supporting the terrorist organisation Hamas.

Retaliatory and Illegal Action – Harvard University Harvard University has described the Trump administration’s order as illegal and retaliatory. The university stated in a press release that this poses a serious threat to the institution. “We are fully committed to maintaining our ability to host international students and scholars from over 140 countries and enrich the university,” the statement read. “The government’s action undermines Harvard’s academic and research mission.”

Federal Grants Withheld in April-May The Trump administration cut Harvard’s funding by $2.2 billion (₹18,729 crore) in March-April and a further $450 million (₹3,831 crore) in mid-May. In a letter sent to Harvard at the time of the May cut, the federal government stated that Harvard had become a hub of discrimination and misconduct and would have to struggle hard to regain its legacy of academic excellence.

Inciting Anti-Semitic Sentiments Accusing the university of inciting anti-Semitic sentiments and holding pro-Palestinian demonstrations, the Trump administration demanded that Harvard make sweeping changes to its administration, revise its admissions policies, and conduct an audit of its faculty and students. At the same time, President Trump threatened to revoke Harvard’s tax exemption and its accreditation to admit foreign students.