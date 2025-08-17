Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Trump Administration Bolsters Washington D.C. Security with 700 National Guard Troops

To bolster security in Washington, D.C., the Trump administration ordered the deployment of approximately 700 National Guard troops from other states.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 17, 2025

Donald Trump
(Image: ANI)

The administration of former US President Donald Trump took significant action to bolster security in the nation's capital, Washington, D.C. Trump ordered the deployment of approximately 700 National Guard troops from three Republican-governed states—West Virginia, South Carolina, and one other unnamed state—to restore law and order.

Reasons for the Deployment

In a White House press conference, President Trump stated that this measure was necessary to control the escalating violence and chaos in Washington, D.C. He claimed that the capital's murder rate exceeded that of cities like Bogotá, Mexico City, and Islamabad. Trump declared it a 'public safety emergency,' asserting that his administration would rid the capital of violent gangs and criminals.

Opposition from Local Leaders

Washington, D.C.’s Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser strongly criticised the decision. She pointed out that violent crime in Washington reached a 30-year low in 2024 and decreased by a further 26% in 2025. The Mayor labelled the move politically motivated and undemocratic, arguing that Trump’s action challenged the autonomy of the local administration.

Disputed Statistics

Data indicates that Washington, D.C.’s murder rate was 39.4 per 100,000 in 2023, decreasing to 27.3 per 100,000 in 2024. The first half of 2025 saw an 11% reduction in murders. Despite this, Trump cited older data to portray a more severe situation, a characterisation deemed exaggerated by experts.

National Guard Deployment

West Virginia pledged to send 300-400 troops, and South Carolina committed 200. These troops will patrol alongside local police and federal agencies, focusing on securing federal properties. Trump also stated that more troops could be deployed if needed.

Protests

Following the decision, several Washington, D.C. residents staged protests. Demonstrators chanted slogans such as “Go home, fascists” and “Get off our streets.” Democratic leaders and activists denounced the action as an abuse of federal power.

Previous Deployments

This was not the first time Trump utilised the National Guard. Deployments also occurred following the George Floyd protests in 2020 and the Capitol Hill attack in 2021.

