Trump Advisor Attacks India's Oil Purchases, Sparks X Platform Row with User

Peter Navarro, an advisor to US President Donald Trump, reacted angrily to a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, directly confronting Elon Musk, the platform's owner and CEO of Tesla.
Navarro accused Musk of allowing propaganda against the Trump administration on his social media platform. The issue at hand concerns India's purchase of Russian oil.
In a social media post on Saturday, Navarro had already targeted India, claiming that its purchase of Russian oil fuels the war in Ukraine.
Navarro stated that India's oil purchases economically strengthen Russia, emboldening President Vladimir Putin in his actions against Ukraine.
An X user responded to Navarro, arguing that India's purchase of Russian oil is for energy security, not solely profit, and that India has not violated any sanctions by doing so. The user further pointed out the hypocrisy of the US continuing to purchase various goods from Russia.
Navarro, enraged by this response, directly tagged Elon Musk, writing: "Wow. @elonmusk is letting propaganda into people's posts. That crap note below is just that. Crap. India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer. It didn't buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukrainians. Stop taking… "
Navarro further claimed that India only buys Russian oil to profit, stating that India did not purchase any before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He added, "Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukrainians. Stop taking American jobs."
Peter Navarro recently made a controversial statement alleging that 'Brahmins' in India are profiting by purchasing cheap crude oil from Russia, processing it, and exporting it at higher prices. He called for this to be stopped. This statement drew considerable criticism, with the Indian government issuing a strong rebuttal to Trump's advisor.