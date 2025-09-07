Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Trump Advisor Attacks India's Oil Purchases, Sparks X Platform Row with User

Donald Trump's advisor Peter Navarro has again attacked India on X for buying Russian oil, prompting a sharp retort from a user. Details are inside.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 07, 2025

Donald Trump and Elon Musk
Donald Trump with Elon Musk (Image: The Washington Post)

Peter Navarro, an advisor to US President Donald Trump, reacted angrily to a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, directly confronting Elon Musk, the platform's owner and CEO of Tesla.

Navarro accused Musk of allowing propaganda against the Trump administration on his social media platform. The issue at hand concerns India's purchase of Russian oil.

In a social media post on Saturday, Navarro had already targeted India, claiming that its purchase of Russian oil fuels the war in Ukraine.

Navarro stated that India's oil purchases economically strengthen Russia, emboldening President Vladimir Putin in his actions against Ukraine.

X User's Response

An X user responded to Navarro, arguing that India's purchase of Russian oil is for energy security, not solely profit, and that India has not violated any sanctions by doing so. The user further pointed out the hypocrisy of the US continuing to purchase various goods from Russia.

Navarro, enraged by this response, directly tagged Elon Musk, writing: "Wow. @elonmusk is letting propaganda into people's posts. That crap note below is just that. Crap. India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer. It didn't buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukrainians. Stop taking… "

Navarro further claimed that India only buys Russian oil to profit, stating that India did not purchase any before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He added, "Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukrainians. Stop taking American jobs."

Navarro's Controversial Remarks on Brahmins

Peter Navarro recently made a controversial statement alleging that 'Brahmins' in India are profiting by purchasing cheap crude oil from Russia, processing it, and exporting it at higher prices. He called for this to be stopped. This statement drew considerable criticism, with the Indian government issuing a strong rebuttal to Trump's advisor.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Donald Trump

Published on:

07 Sept 2025 10:40 am

English News / World / Trump Advisor Attacks India's Oil Purchases, Sparks X Platform Row with User
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.