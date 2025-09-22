Trump and Musk Appear Together Amidst Tensions

After a long time, US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were seen together in the United States. Musk himself has explained the specific reason for meeting Trump. He also shared a picture with the US President on social media.
While sharing the picture with Trump, Musk wrote 'For Charlie'. Recently, Charlie Kirk, a close right-wing activist of Trump, was shot dead. A program was organised in his memory on Sunday.
Musk and Trump were seen together at this event. It is noteworthy that Musk was once considered a trusted advisor to Trump, but they had a disagreement over a bill. Their tension also became public.
However, for the past few days, there has been speculation that the two may reconcile. This picture is sending a big message. It is being reported that Trump shook hands with Musk during the event and also had a conversation.
Trump and Musk were sitting in the stands of a stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where thousands of people gathered to pay tribute to Kirk. The video of the two was also shared on the White House's official social media platform.
It is noteworthy that Musk greatly assisted Trump during his presidential election campaign. He donated over $270 million to the campaign. He also campaigned for Trump's political party, the 'Republican' party.
After the election, Musk was given a major responsibility in the Trump administration, but Musk broke all ties with Trump over a bill. After the fallout, Musk even announced that he would create his own 'America First' party.