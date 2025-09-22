Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Trump and Musk Appear Together Amidst Tensions

President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were seen together at an event commemorating right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. Musk confirmed this by sharing a picture on social media, fueling speculation of a reconciliation between the two.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 22, 2025

Trump with Musk (Image: X/@elonmusk)

After a long time, US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were seen together in the United States. Musk himself has explained the specific reason for meeting Trump. He also shared a picture with the US President on social media.

While sharing the picture with Trump, Musk wrote 'For Charlie'. Recently, Charlie Kirk, a close right-wing activist of Trump, was shot dead. A program was organised in his memory on Sunday.

Possible Reconciliation Between the Two

Musk and Trump were seen together at this event. It is noteworthy that Musk was once considered a trusted advisor to Trump, but they had a disagreement over a bill. Their tension also became public.

However, for the past few days, there has been speculation that the two may reconcile. This picture is sending a big message. It is being reported that Trump shook hands with Musk during the event and also had a conversation.

White House Also Shared Video

Trump and Musk were sitting in the stands of a stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where thousands of people gathered to pay tribute to Kirk. The video of the two was also shared on the White House's official social media platform.

Musk Also Helped Trump in Presidential Elections

It is noteworthy that Musk greatly assisted Trump during his presidential election campaign. He donated over $270 million to the campaign. He also campaigned for Trump's political party, the 'Republican' party.

After the election, Musk was given a major responsibility in the Trump administration, but Musk broke all ties with Trump over a bill. After the fallout, Musk even announced that he would create his own 'America First' party.

Related Topics

Donald Trump

Elon Musk

Updated on:

22 Sept 2025 11:20 am

Published on:

22 Sept 2025 11:19 am

English News / World / Trump and Musk Appear Together Amidst Tensions
