4 July 2025,

Friday

World

Trump and Putin Speak Again: What Did the Russian President Say About Ending the War?

Russian President Putin and US President Trump spoke by phone. During the conversation, Trump urged Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Russia responded that it would not stop until its objectives are achieved.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 04, 2025

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo - Washington Post)

Russia Ukraine War: US President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for about an hour on Thursday via telephone. Trump urged an immediate end to the war in Ukraine. In response, Putin stated that Russia is prepared for negotiations with Ukraine but will not abandon its objectives. Following the conversation, Trump and his administration did not provide details, but Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Kremlin in Moscow, told reporters that Putin said Russia would achieve its stated goals, namely addressing the root causes that led to the current situation.

In Russian terminology, the root cause of the Ukraine war is Ukraine's aspiration to join NATO. Ushakov added that Russia is ready to continue dialogue with the US, but negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv are necessary for peace talks. Both leaders also discussed the future of Iran's nuclear programme and the situation in Syria. Trump's conversation with Putin comes just two days after the US unexpectedly halted the supply of artillery shells and air defence systems to Ukraine, and Russia intensified its attacks.

Putin Leaves Event for Call

Putin left a business event in Moscow to return to the Kremlin to take Trump's call. He reportedly stated that it would be inappropriate to keep Trump waiting and that he might be upset.

Death of Russian Navy Deputy Commander in Ukrainian Attack

Mikhail Gudkov, Deputy Commander of the Russian Navy, was killed in a Ukrainian attack during intense fighting in the Kursk region. Two years ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Gudkov the highest Kremlin honour, 'Hero of the Russian Federation'. Gudkov is the highest-ranking military officer killed in the ongoing war with Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine War

Published on:

04 Jul 2025 08:30 am

Published on:
