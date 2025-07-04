Trump and Putin Speak Again: What Did the Russian President Say About Ending the War?

Russia Ukraine War: US President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for about an hour on Thursday via telephone. Trump urged an immediate end to the war in Ukraine. In response, Putin stated that Russia is prepared for negotiations with Ukraine but will not abandon its objectives. Following the conversation, Trump and his administration did not provide details, but Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Kremlin in Moscow, told reporters that Putin said Russia would achieve its stated goals, namely addressing the root causes that led to the current situation.