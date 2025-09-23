Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Trump and Zelenskyy to Meet Again: Will a Russia-Ukraine Truce Be Discussed?

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are scheduled to meet again today. Details are inside.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo - Washington Post)

United States President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again today, Tuesday, 23 September. This meeting will take place in New York City on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Second Meeting After Putin Meeting

Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 15 August in Alaska. This will be the second time Trump and Zelenskyy have met since the Putin meeting. Previously, Trump and Zelenskyy met at the White House in Washington D.C. Several European leaders also joined Zelenskyy in meeting with Trump during that visit. Even before the Putin-Trump meeting, the two had met twice this year: once on 28 February at the White House and again on 26 April in Vatican City. Therefore, this will be the fourth meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy since Trump's second term as US President.

Will a Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Be Discussed?

The main topic of discussion in the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting will be a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war. It remains to be seen whether any progress will be made during their meeting.

23 Sept 2025 03:57 pm

English News / World / Trump and Zelenskyy to Meet Again: Will a Russia-Ukraine Truce Be Discussed?
