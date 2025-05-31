Trump Announces 50% Tariff on Foreign Steel and Aluminium, Unveils Plan B

Trump’s Steel Tariff War to Benefit America Trump said that this move will strengthen the American steel industry and boost domestic production. He stated, “This glorious American company will remain an American company.” Through this step, Trump also indicated that he is giving top priority to the domestic industry under the ‘America First’ policy.

Continuous Increase in Steel Prices This decision comes at a time when steel prices are continuously increasing in the US. Since Trump’s re-election in January 2025, steel prices have increased by 16%. According to the US Department of Commerce, in March 2025, the price of steel in the US was $984 per metric tonne, while it was $690 in Europe and $392 per tonne in China.

Agreement between Japan’s Nippon Steel and US Steel Meanwhile, Trump has also approved the acquisition of a partial stake in US Steel by Japan’s Nippon Steel. Earlier, Trump was opposing this acquisition, but now he has accepted it as a partial ownership agreement. However, the full terms of this deal have not yet been made public. It is being reported that it will include a golden share arrangement with a US-led board and executive team, giving the US government veto power over key decisions.

However, the United Steelworkers Union has given a cautious response to this deal. Union President David McCall said that he is concerned about the potential impact of this merger on national security, employees, and communities. It is noteworthy that in 2024, the US produced three times more steel than it imported. Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and South Korea are its major steel suppliers.

Trump Administration Creates Plan B After the alleged ‘Liberation Day import tariff’, famously known as the Trump Tariff, faced legal challenges, President Donald Trump has prepared a Plan B. However, after the US International Trade Court declared the Trump Tariff illegal, the appeals court gave the Trump administration temporary relief. The appeals court stayed the trade court’s decision and reinstated the Trump Tariff. Despite this, the Trump administration, under ‘Plan B’, plans to impose a temporary 15% tariff for 150 days using Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act. This temporary measure will give the administration time to deal with the trade imbalance, after which a long-term strategy will be adopted under Section 301, which allows action against unfair trade practices.

15% Tariff for 150 Days Experts believe that Plan B for implementing the Trump Tariff is more sustainable and constitutionally stronger, which will help the US maintain its position in trade negotiations. If the Trump administration implements tariffs under its ‘Plan B’, it could also have implications for India. India’s exports to the US, particularly in sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, IT services, gems and jewellery, could be affected. Furthermore, US investors may exercise caution in the Indian market, potentially putting pressure on the Indian stock market.

However, there has been no official response from the Indian government on this issue yet. Analysts say that India should reconsider its trade strategy and explore alternative markets to mitigate the impact of potential tariffs. This development clearly shows the increasing legal and political complexities in global trade policies, which can also affect emerging markets like India.

My South African Friend Musk Did a Great Job: Trump Following Elon Musk’s departure from the Trump administration, US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk jointly addressed a press conference in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Trump addressed Musk as a South African-born billionaire. Trump praised Musk, saying, “My friend Musk has done a great job.” Addressing the media, Trump said, “Today we are talking about a man named Elon, who is one of the greatest innovators in the world.”

Musk Changed the Mindset of Federal Employees Here, Trump said, “Our government can sometimes be a little unpleasant.” To which Musk replied, “Yes, sometimes.” Trump said that Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency have exposed things that were incredibly foolish and incredibly bad. In this way, Musk has made a ‘huge change’ in the way things work in Washington. Trump said, “The mindset of senior officials in every federal department has really changed.”