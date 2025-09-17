Trump Begins Two-Day State Visit to UK

Late Tuesday night, President Donald Trump of the United States of America arrived in the UK with his wife, Melania Trump. This is a two-day state visit, marking Trump's second trip to the UK in three months. His previous visit in July saw him travel to Scotland before this visit to England. Trump's plane landed at Stansted Airport in London, where he and Melania were greeted by UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and other officials. A guard of honour was provided by UK soldiers.