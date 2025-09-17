Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Trump Begins Two-Day State Visit to UK

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife, Melania, has arrived in the UK for a two-day state visit. This is Trump's second visit to the UK in three months.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

Donald Trump and Melania arrive in UK
Donald Trump and Melania arrive in UK (Photo - Video screenshot)

Late Tuesday night, President Donald Trump of the United States of America arrived in the UK with his wife, Melania Trump. This is a two-day state visit, marking Trump's second trip to the UK in three months. His previous visit in July saw him travel to Scotland before this visit to England. Trump's plane landed at Stansted Airport in London, where he and Melania were greeted by UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and other officials. A guard of honour was provided by UK soldiers.

Meeting with the British King and Queen at the Royal Palace

Trump and Melania will meet the UK Royal Family at Windsor Castle today. This includes King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. A grand welcome is planned for Trump and Melania at Windsor Castle, culminating in a dinner at St George's Hall in their honour.

Trump Calls Charles III a Friend

Trump referred to Charles III as a friend, stating that his visit to the UK is to meet him. He praised Charles III, describing him as a good person. During his UK visit, Trump will also meet PM Keir Starmer and discuss several important issues.

US-UK to Sign ₹3.6 Lakh Crore Deal

During this visit, the US and UK are expected to sign a deal worth ₹3.6 lakh crore (approximately £360 billion). This deal will cover technology, energy, and trade.

Trump Begins Two-Day State Visit to UK
