Trump Calls Modi ‘Very Clever’ Amidst Tariff War

‘Our talks were good’ US President Donald Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a very smart person and a very good friend of his. Our talks were very good. He said that he thinks that everything will be very good between India and our country.

On India-US tariff talks, US President Donald Trump says, "Prime Minister Modi was here just recently, and we've always been very good friends. India is one of the highest tariffing nations in the world… They're very smart. He (PM Modi) is a very smart…

Previously praised PM Modi This is not the first time that US President Donald Trump has praised PM Modi. Previously, Trump has also praised PM Modi. Even during PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US, Trump described PM Modi as a great leader and himself as a better negotiator. This is not the first time that US President Donald Trump has praised PM Modi. Previously, Trump has also praised PM Modi. Even during PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US, Trump described PM Modi as a great leader and himself as a better negotiator.

PM Modi also praised Trump Earlier this week, when PM Modi was asked about his relationship with US President Donald Trump, he recalled a memorable incident during the ‘Howdy Modi’ rally in Trump’s first term. Trump had disregarded security protocols and toured the stadium with PM Modi.