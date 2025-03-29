scriptTrump Calls Modi ‘Very Clever’ Amidst Tariff War | Trump Calls Modi &#39;Very Clever&quot; Amidst Tariff War | Latest News | Patrika News
Trump Calls Modi ‘Very Clever’ Amidst Tariff War

US President Donald Trump said that PM Modi was here recently and that they have always been very good friends.

BharatMar 29, 2025 / 08:59 am

Trump praises Modi (File Picture)

Donald Trump: US President Donald Trump has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst the ongoing tariff war. He stated that they are good friends and he hopes that negotiations on tariffs between the two countries will be successful. President Trump expressed confidence that the ongoing trade talks between the two countries will yield positive results.

Modi is very smart – Trump

US President Donald Trump said that PM Modi was here recently and that they have always been very good friends. India is one of the highest tariffing nations in the world… they are very smart.

‘Our talks were good’

US President Donald Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a very smart person and a very good friend of his. Our talks were very good. He said that he thinks that everything will be very good between India and our country.

Previously praised PM Modi

This is not the first time that US President Donald Trump has praised PM Modi. Previously, Trump has also praised PM Modi. Even during PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US, Trump described PM Modi as a great leader and himself as a better negotiator.

PM Modi also praised Trump

Earlier this week, when PM Modi was asked about his relationship with US President Donald Trump, he recalled a memorable incident during the ‘Howdy Modi’ rally in Trump’s first term. Trump had disregarded security protocols and toured the stadium with PM Modi.

Trump showed courage – Modi

PM Modi said that he was overwhelmed by Trump’s courage and his trust in him. He also said that Trump showed courage even after an assassination attempt on him during his presidential campaign.

