Trump Calls Putin a 'Paper Tiger', Says Russia Could Have Won Ukraine War in a Week

Trump wrote, claiming to have full knowledge and understanding of the military and economic situations of Ukraine and Russia, and observing the economic difficulties Russia is facing, "I believe that Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and win, and to return all of Ukraine to its original borders. With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original borders, from where this war began, are a very good option. Why not?"