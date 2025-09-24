Trump Calls Putin a 'Paper Tiger', Says Russia Could Have Won Ukraine War in a Week

US President Donald Trump has issued a new statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He asserted that Ukraine is in a position "to fight and win," and can reclaim its territory. In a Tuesday Truth Social post, Trump stated that Kyiv, with the support of the European Union, can regain its lost territories.
Trump wrote, claiming to have full knowledge and understanding of the military and economic situations of Ukraine and Russia, and observing the economic difficulties Russia is facing, "I believe that Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and win, and to return all of Ukraine to its original borders. With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original borders, from where this war began, are a very good option. Why not?"
He also criticised President Vladimir Putin, stating that Russia is fighting a "pointless" war, and that this conflict makes them a "paper tiger."
Trump stated that Russia has been fighting a pointless war for three and a half years, a war that a real military power should have won in less than a week. He added that this is not isolating Russia; in fact, it is making them a "paper tiger."
He also praised Ukraine's "great courage" in its conflict with Russia. He said that Ukraine will be able to reclaim its country to its original borders and, who knows, maybe even further.
However, Trump distanced the US from the conflict by offering "best wishes to all." Trump said that Putin and Russia are in great economic difficulty and that this is the time for Ukraine to act. "Nevertheless, I wish both countries well. We will continue to give weapons to NATO so that NATO can do whatever they want with them. Best wishes to all."
Earlier, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Trump supported shooting down Russian planes entering NATO airspace, responding affirmatively when asked if he would do so.
He praised Ukrainian efforts in the conflict, stating that America has great respect for Ukraine, calling it "truly amazing." Meanwhile, in his speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday morning, Trump accused European and NATO countries of funding the war against themselves by continuing to buy Russian energy.
He reiterated that the US is only prepared to impose additional sanctions on Russia if Europe joins in. Trump said that if Russia is unwilling to negotiate an end to the war, the US is fully prepared to impose tough tariffs that will stop the conflict.
For these tariffs to be effective, the European countries, all of you gathered here, will also have to adopt the same measures with us.