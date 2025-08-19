Trump Calls Putin Amidst Zelenskyy-European Leaders Meeting

US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders at the White House on Monday. Trump held significant discussions with Zelenskyy and these European leaders regarding the Russia-Ukraine War. During this meeting, Trump assured Zelenskyy of Ukraine's security. Discussions also covered a ceasefire, territorial issues such as Russia's occupation of Crimea and other Ukrainian territories, and peace negotiations in the war. However, during this meeting, the former US President did something quite unexpected.
According to reports, Trump interrupted the meeting to call Russian President Vladimir Putin. During this call, Trump briefed Putin on the meeting. Putin, in turn, informed Trump of his willingness to meet with Zelenskyy.
No official information has been released regarding when Putin and Zelenskyy might meet. However, it is speculated that a meeting could take place by the end of August or in September. Trump may also be involved in this meeting.
Zelenskyy was accompanied by several European leaders to his meeting with Trump at the White House. The purpose was to discuss ending the Russia-Ukraine war and imposing further sanctions on Putin if necessary. Those accompanying Zelenskyy included President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission, Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the UK, Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany, President Alexander Stubb of Finland, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.