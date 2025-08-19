Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Trump Calls Putin Amidst Zelenskyy-European Leaders Meeting

US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House on Monday. A significant meeting took place between Trump and Zelenskyy, during which Trump did something quite unexpected.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 19, 2025

Trump calls Putin (Image: Patrika)

US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders at the White House on Monday. Trump held significant discussions with Zelenskyy and these European leaders regarding the Russia-Ukraine War. During this meeting, Trump assured Zelenskyy of Ukraine's security. Discussions also covered a ceasefire, territorial issues such as Russia's occupation of Crimea and other Ukrainian territories, and peace negotiations in the war. However, during this meeting, the former US President did something quite unexpected.

Trump Calls Putin During Meeting

According to reports, Trump interrupted the meeting to call Russian President Vladimir Putin. During this call, Trump briefed Putin on the meeting. Putin, in turn, informed Trump of his willingness to meet with Zelenskyy.

When Could Putin and Zelenskyy Meet?

No official information has been released regarding when Putin and Zelenskyy might meet. However, it is speculated that a meeting could take place by the end of August or in September. Trump may also be involved in this meeting.

Which European Leaders Accompanied Zelenskyy?

Zelenskyy was accompanied by several European leaders to his meeting with Trump at the White House. The purpose was to discuss ending the Russia-Ukraine war and imposing further sanctions on Putin if necessary. Those accompanying Zelenskyy included President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy, President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission, Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the UK, Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany, President Alexander Stubb of Finland, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Donald Trump

Russia Ukraine War

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

19 Aug 2025 11:54 am

English News / World / Trump Calls Putin Amidst Zelenskyy-European Leaders Meeting
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.