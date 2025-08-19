Trump Calls Putin Amidst Zelenskyy-European Leaders Meeting

US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders at the White House on Monday. Trump held significant discussions with Zelenskyy and these European leaders regarding the Russia-Ukraine War. During this meeting, Trump assured Zelenskyy of Ukraine's security. Discussions also covered a ceasefire, territorial issues such as Russia's occupation of Crimea and other Ukrainian territories, and peace negotiations in the war. However, during this meeting, the former US President did something quite unexpected.