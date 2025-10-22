Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Trump Celebrates Diwali at White House, Wishes PM Modi

US President Donald Trump celebrated Diwali at the White House. He also called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended Diwali wishes.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 22, 2025

Donald Trump celebrates Diwali

Donald Trump celebrates Diwali (Photo - Video screenshot)

Diwali, the biggest festival of Hindus, was celebrated with great fanfare in India and across the world. The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, celebrated Diwali at the White House. The Oval Office was beautifully decorated for the Diwali celebrations at the White House. Trump celebrated Diwali by lighting a lamp. He was accompanied by FBI Indian-origin Director Kash Patel, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra, and some other members of the Hindu community.

Kwatra also extended Diwali wishes

During the Diwali celebrations at the White House, the Indian Ambassador to the US, Kwatra, also extended Diwali wishes to everyone. He said, "On behalf of my Prime Minister and myself, I extend my heartfelt Diwali wishes to you and your loved ones, especially to our 5 million-strong Indian community living in America."

Trump called PM Modi

Trump called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend Diwali wishes. He told the Indian community about this phone call, "I spoke to your Prime Minister today. We had a very good conversation. We also talked about trade. PM Modi is very interested in this. Some time ago, we discussed that there should be no war with Pakistan. The issue of trade was also involved, so we talked about that too. We have no war with India and Pakistan. The conversation between us was very good. PM Modi is a great person, and he has become a very good friend of mine over the past few years."

PM Modi thanked Trump

PM Modi thanked Trump for the Diwali wishes. He wrote on social media, "Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms."

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Diwali 2025

Donald Trump

Narendra Modi

pm modi

PM Narendra Modi

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

22 Oct 2025 10:32 am

English News / World / Trump Celebrates Diwali at White House, Wishes PM Modi

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Putin-Trump Meeting in Hungary Postponed, US President Cites Reason

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
World

Nicolas Sarkozy jailed for five years for criminal conspiracy in election funding case

Nicolas Sarkozy
World

Sanae Takaichi Becomes Japan's First Female Prime Minister Amidst Looming Challenges

Sanae Takaichi
World

H-1B Visa Holders Get Major Relief, Exempted from $100,000 Fee, Trump Administration's Decision Benefits Millions of Indians

Donald Trump
World

Trump Threatens China with 155% Tariffs, Pressures Trade Deal by November 1

US President Donald Trump Challenge before China Xi Jinping
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.