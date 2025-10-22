Trump Celebrates Diwali at White House, Wishes PM Modi

Trump called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend Diwali wishes. He told the Indian community about this phone call, "I spoke to your Prime Minister today. We had a very good conversation. We also talked about trade. PM Modi is very interested in this. Some time ago, we discussed that there should be no war with Pakistan. The issue of trade was also involved, so we talked about that too. We have no war with India and Pakistan. The conversation between us was very good. PM Modi is a great person, and he has become a very good friend of mine over the past few years."