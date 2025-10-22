Trump Celebrates Diwali at White House, Wishes PM Modi

Donald Trump celebrates Diwali (Photo - Video screenshot)
Diwali, the biggest festival of Hindus, was celebrated with great fanfare in India and across the world. The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, celebrated Diwali at the White House. The Oval Office was beautifully decorated for the Diwali celebrations at the White House. Trump celebrated Diwali by lighting a lamp. He was accompanied by FBI Indian-origin Director Kash Patel, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra, and some other members of the Hindu community.
During the Diwali celebrations at the White House, the Indian Ambassador to the US, Kwatra, also extended Diwali wishes to everyone. He said, "On behalf of my Prime Minister and myself, I extend my heartfelt Diwali wishes to you and your loved ones, especially to our 5 million-strong Indian community living in America."
Trump called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend Diwali wishes. He told the Indian community about this phone call, "I spoke to your Prime Minister today. We had a very good conversation. We also talked about trade. PM Modi is very interested in this. Some time ago, we discussed that there should be no war with Pakistan. The issue of trade was also involved, so we talked about that too. We have no war with India and Pakistan. The conversation between us was very good. PM Modi is a great person, and he has become a very good friend of mine over the past few years."
PM Modi thanked Trump for the Diwali wishes. He wrote on social media, "Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms."
