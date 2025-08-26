Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Trump says: I stopped nuclear war between India and Pakistan, China will be ruined if I play my move

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for halting the India-Pakistan military conflict. He also commented on Iran and China, and regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, stated that it is not as easy as it seems. Read the full story...

Bharat

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Aug 26, 2025

Donald Trump
ट्रंप का भारत-पाक सैन्य संघर्ष पर बयान (Photo: ANI)

US President Donald Trump has once again taken credit for halting the India-Pakistan military conflict. He described himself as a very wise person, not a dictator. Trump said that through tariffs he stopped many wars, and before him, no one knew the true power of tariffs. According to him, this saved America trillions of dollars. He claimed that the conflict between India and Pakistan had reached the 'next level' and could have turned into a nuclear war. During this period, seven fighter jets were shot down, and there were only a few hours to stop it. Trump asserted that he was the one who ended the war.

It Wasn't as Easy as I Thought

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, US President Donald Trump said that America is no longer spending significant money on Ukraine. America is now dealing with NATO, not Ukraine. He stated, "We want to end the Russia-Ukraine war. We have also held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on this matter. Stopping the Russia-Ukraine war was the easiest for me, but now this task is becoming extremely complex."

He mentioned his desire for nuclear disarmament and discussions held with Putin on this issue. Regarding Ukraine's security guarantees, US President Donald Trump said, "I haven't discussed its processes yet, but I think they will find a solution." He added, "We give missiles to NATO, and they give them to Ukraine. We are not losing money on Ukraine now, but earning it."

Statement on Iran Attacks

During the press conference, US President Donald Trump also reacted to the attacks on Iran. Trump said that a successful operation was carried out to bomb Iran's nuclear sites. He stated that 52 tankers and several F-22 and B-2 bombers were used in this operation.

China and the US Both Have Their Cards

US President Donald Trump said, "Our relationship with China will be very good. China also has some excellent cards. America also has amazing cards, but I will not use their cards. If I used those cards, China would be ruined. I am not going to use those cards."

