Trump says: I stopped nuclear war between India and Pakistan, China will be ruined if I play my move

US President Donald Trump has once again taken credit for halting the India-Pakistan military conflict. He described himself as a very wise person, not a dictator. Trump said that through tariffs he stopped many wars, and before him, no one knew the true power of tariffs. According to him, this saved America trillions of dollars. He claimed that the conflict between India and Pakistan had reached the 'next level' and could have turned into a nuclear war. During this period, seven fighter jets were shot down, and there were only a few hours to stop it. Trump asserted that he was the one who ended the war.