Trump Claims to Have Prevented Seven Wars, Including India-Pakistan Conflicts, Deserves Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump claimed that he prevented seven international conflicts, including those between India and Pakistan, through trade pressure. He declared himself deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize for this.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 21, 2025

Donald Trump
Donald Trump (Image: ANI)

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for resolving the recent India-Pakistan conflict, asserting that he de-escalated rising tensions between the two nations earlier this year through “trade pressure.” He further boasted about single-handedly resolving seven major global conflicts, suggesting he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

Major Statement on India-Pakistan Tensions

Speaking at an event, President Trump stated that America's elevated international standing under his presidency facilitated his mediation in several disputes. He cited examples such as preventing conflicts between India-Pakistan and Thailand-Cambodia. Trump claimed, "In the case of India and Pakistan, I made it clear that if a war broke out, we would halt trade. Since both countries needed trade, the situation came under control."

Claims of Resolving Conflicts in These Countries

Trump asserted that his efforts prevented seven conflicts: India-Pakistan, Thailand-Cambodia, Armenia-Azerbaijan, Kosovo-Serbia, Israel-Iran, Egypt-Ethiopia, and Rwanda-Congo. He added that approximately 60% of these disputes were resolved due to trade interests.

Reaction to the Russia-Ukraine War

Referring to the warning given to India, Trump mentioned reminding both countries of their nuclear capabilities and the potential devastation of war. He also stated that he was told he would receive the Nobel Peace Prize if he resolved the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Trump responded sarcastically, "Then what about the seven conflicts I already stopped? I should receive a Nobel Prize for each one."

However, regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump admitted it proved more challenging than anticipated. Despite his positive personal relationship with President Putin, he acknowledged the situation's complexity. Nevertheless, he expressed confidence in finding a resolution.

Related Topics

Donald Trump

India Pakistan Conflict

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

21 Sept 2025 03:41 pm

English News / World / Trump Claims to Have Prevented Seven Wars, Including India-Pakistan Conflicts, Deserves Nobel Peace Prize
