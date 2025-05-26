scriptTrump Criticises Harvard’s High Percentage of International Students | Trump Criticises Harvard&#39;s High Percentage of International Students | Latest News | Patrika News
Trump Criticises Harvard’s High Percentage of International Students

Donald Trump criticised Harvard University, stating, “Part of the problem with Harvard is that approximately 31% of those attending are foreign.”

BharatMay 26, 2025 / 08:35 am

Patrika Desk

US President Donald Trump (Image- ANI)

Donald Trump attacks Harvard: US President Donald Trump has once again targeted Harvard University. He has levelled serious accusations against Harvard, citing the high number of foreign students and the university’s alleged anti-Semitic stance.

Trump stated that approximately 31% of students at Harvard are foreign, a figure he considers alarming. He questioned why, when the US provides billions of dollars in grants to Harvard, such a large number of foreign students are admitted.

‘We give Harvard a lot of grants’

Trump said, “We give Harvard a lot of grants, but they don’t tell us who these 31% foreign students are. We want to know where they’re from and whether they are suitable in terms of national security.” He also hinted that the grants Harvard receives may be reviewed.

‘Harvard is very anti-Semitic’

Furthermore, Trump accused Harvard University of adopting an anti-Semitic stance. He said, “Everyone knows Harvard is anti-Semitic, and this stance will not be tolerated any longer. It must be stopped immediately.”

Trump’s statements spark debate in education and political circles

Trump’s statements have sparked a new debate in education and political circles. Critics believe that Trump’s stance is not only against diversity and inclusivity in education but also reflects prejudice against the Jewish community and international students. His supporters, however, are portraying it as part of an “America First” policy.

