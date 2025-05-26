Trump Criticises Harvard’s High Percentage of International Students

‘We give Harvard a lot of grants’ Trump said, “We give Harvard a lot of grants, but they don’t tell us who these 31% foreign students are. We want to know where they’re from and whether they are suitable in terms of national security.” He also hinted that the grants Harvard receives may be reviewed.
‘Harvard is very anti-Semitic’ Furthermore, Trump accused Harvard University of adopting an anti-Semitic stance. He said, “Everyone knows Harvard is anti-Semitic, and this stance will not be tolerated any longer. It must be stopped immediately.”
Trump’s statements spark debate in education and political circles Trump’s statements have sparked a new debate in education and political circles. Critics believe that Trump’s stance is not only against diversity and inclusivity in education but also reflects prejudice against the Jewish community and international students. His supporters, however, are portraying it as part of an “America First” policy.