Trump Criticises Harvard’s High Percentage of International Students

‘We give Harvard a lot of grants’ Trump said, “We give Harvard a lot of grants, but they don’t tell us who these 31% foreign students are. We want to know where they’re from and whether they are suitable in terms of national security.” He also hinted that the grants Harvard receives may be reviewed.

#WATCH | New Jersey, US: On Harvard University, US President Donald Trump says, "Part of the problem with Harvard is they're about 31% foreigners coming to Harvard. We give them billions of dollars, which is ridiculous. We do grants, which we're probably not going to be doing… pic.twitter.com/CQn0kEjttl — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2025 'Harvard is very anti-Semitic' Furthermore, Trump accused Harvard University of adopting an anti-Semitic stance. He said, "Everyone knows Harvard is anti-Semitic, and this stance will not be tolerated any longer. It must be stopped immediately."