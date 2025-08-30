Trump Dealt Blow in Tariff Court Case, Claims Ruling Will Destroy Country

Trump wrote on Truth Social that all tariffs are in effect. He stated that the appeals court's decision to remove all tariffs is wrong, but he knows that America will ultimately win. He claimed that removing these tariffs would be a major disaster for the country. America will no longer tolerate massive trade deficits and unfair tariffs and non-tariff trade barriers imposed by other countries, whether friend or foe. He stated that this deficit negatively impacts American farmers and producers. President Donald Trump said that tariffs are the best way to support companies that make great Made in America products. This decision relates to reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US on China, Canada, and Mexico in February.