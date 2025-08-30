Trump Dealt Blow in Tariff Court Case, Claims Ruling Will Destroy Country

Trump Tariff: A US appeals court has ruled most of Trump's tariffs illegal. The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit stated that even though the US President has emergency powers, he cannot use these powers to impose tariffs. According to the Associated Press, the court ordered the tariffs to remain in place until 14 October. This appeals court decision gives the Trump administration time to take the case to the Supreme Court.
President Donald Trump was frustrated after the appeals court ruling. He rejected the court order outright, stating that all tariffs would remain in effect. He called the court's decision biased, claiming that if it were allowed to stand, it would ruin America. He stated that they would use tariffs in the best interests of their nation with the help of the Supreme Court.
Trump wrote on Truth Social that all tariffs are in effect. He stated that the appeals court's decision to remove all tariffs is wrong, but he knows that America will ultimately win. He claimed that removing these tariffs would be a major disaster for the country. America will no longer tolerate massive trade deficits and unfair tariffs and non-tariff trade barriers imposed by other countries, whether friend or foe. He stated that this deficit negatively impacts American farmers and producers. President Donald Trump said that tariffs are the best way to support companies that make great Made in America products. This decision relates to reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US on China, Canada, and Mexico in February.
Trump had announced a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on India, which came into effect on 7 August, subsequently extending to approximately 70 other countries. On 7 August, the US President announced that he would double the tariff on Indian goods to 50 per cent in response to India's purchase of Russian crude oil.