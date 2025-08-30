Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Trump Dealt Blow in Tariff Court Case, Claims Ruling Will Destroy Country

Trump Tariff: US President Donald Trump has suffered a major setback in court over the tariff issue. Refusing to accept the court's decision, Trump stated that this ruling will destroy the country.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 30, 2025

Trump gets a setback from the court on the issue of tariff
ट्रंप को टैरिफ के मुद्दे पर लगा कोर्ट से झटका (फोटो-IANS)

Trump Tariff: A US appeals court has ruled most of Trump's tariffs illegal. The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit stated that even though the US President has emergency powers, he cannot use these powers to impose tariffs. According to the Associated Press, the court ordered the tariffs to remain in place until 14 October. This appeals court decision gives the Trump administration time to take the case to the Supreme Court.

Donald Trump Frustrated After Court Ruling

President Donald Trump was frustrated after the appeals court ruling. He rejected the court order outright, stating that all tariffs would remain in effect. He called the court's decision biased, claiming that if it were allowed to stand, it would ruin America. He stated that they would use tariffs in the best interests of their nation with the help of the Supreme Court.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that all tariffs are in effect. He stated that the appeals court's decision to remove all tariffs is wrong, but he knows that America will ultimately win. He claimed that removing these tariffs would be a major disaster for the country. America will no longer tolerate massive trade deficits and unfair tariffs and non-tariff trade barriers imposed by other countries, whether friend or foe. He stated that this deficit negatively impacts American farmers and producers. President Donald Trump said that tariffs are the best way to support companies that make great Made in America products. This decision relates to reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US on China, Canada, and Mexico in February.

50% Tariff on India Imposed from 27 August

Trump had announced a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on India, which came into effect on 7 August, subsequently extending to approximately 70 other countries. On 7 August, the US President announced that he would double the tariff on Indian goods to 50 per cent in response to India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

Share the news:

Published on:

30 Aug 2025 08:48 am

English News / World / Trump Dealt Blow in Tariff Court Case, Claims Ruling Will Destroy Country
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.