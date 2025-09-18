Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Trump Declares Antifa a Terrorist Organization

Donald Trump has declared Antifa a terrorist organization in the United States.

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

Donald Trump (Photo - Washington Post)

United States President Donald Trump has made a major announcement. He declared the left-wing activist movement Antifa a terrorist organisation on social media. The US President made this announcement while on a state visit to the UK.

In his social media post, Trump also addressed those funding Antifa. He wrote that those funding Antifa will face strict scrutiny according to the highest legal standards and practices.

It is noteworthy that a few days ago, Trump supporter Charlie Kirk was murdered. Charlie was an American conservative activist, and his murder shocked the world. Charlie actively campaigned for Trump during his presidential campaign. Trump has been deeply affected by the murder of his close supporter. Following Charlie's death, Antifa supporters have openly posted against Charlie on social media, justifying his death as a consequence of his ideology, which has angered Trump considerably.

