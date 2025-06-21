Trump Eager for Nobel Peace Prize: Pakistan Nomination Boosts Hopes

Sarcasm Regarding the Nobel Peace Prize Trump stated on Truth Social that he wouldn’t receive the Nobel Peace Prize for the treaty between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, nor for preventing war between India and Pakistan, or for stopping the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo. He added that he wouldn’t receive the peace prize for maintaining peace between Egypt and Ethiopia, or for the Abraham Accords.

Agreement Signed Between Rwanda and Congo Rwanda and Congo signed an agreement after three days of talks in the US. The agreement includes ceasing the use of weapons, eliminating non-state armed groups, and the repatriation of refugees. Eastern Congo has been embroiled in a long-standing conflict, with numerous armed groups fighting over natural resources. In January, the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group seized the city of Goma.