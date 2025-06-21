scriptTrump Eager for Nobel Peace Prize: Pakistan Nomination Boosts Hopes | Latest News | Patrika News
World

Trump Eager for Nobel Peace Prize: Pakistan Nomination Boosts Hopes

US President Donald Trump is extremely eager to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. Pakistan has delighted him — its government has nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

BharatJun 21, 2025 / 09:35 am

Patrika Desk

US President Donald Trump is eager to win the Nobel Peace Prize. He seems determined not to be outdone by former US President Barack Obama, mirroring Obama’s two terms as president with a desire for his own Nobel Peace Prize for brokering peace deals worldwide. Trump has once again expressed his hope of receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

Sarcasm Regarding the Nobel Peace Prize

Trump stated on Truth Social that he wouldn’t receive the Nobel Peace Prize for the treaty between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, nor for preventing war between India and Pakistan, or for stopping the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo. He added that he wouldn’t receive the peace prize for maintaining peace between Egypt and Ethiopia, or for the Abraham Accords.

Agreement Signed Between Rwanda and Congo

Rwanda and Congo signed an agreement after three days of talks in the US. The agreement includes ceasing the use of weapons, eliminating non-state armed groups, and the repatriation of refugees. Eastern Congo has been embroiled in a long-standing conflict, with numerous armed groups fighting over natural resources. In January, the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group seized the city of Goma.

Pakistan Pleases Trump

Pakistan has pleased the US President. Following a meeting between Field Marshal Asim Munir and President Trump, the Pakistani government nominated Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Pakistan stated that during the India-Pakistan military clashes, US President Donald Trump took a diplomatic initiative and mediated. He played a crucial role in averting a major war, preventing a potential conflict between two nuclear powers. The Pakistani government also appreciated Trump’s offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue, stating that lasting peace cannot be achieved without a resolution to the Kashmir problem.

