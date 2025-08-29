Trump Ends Tariff Exemption for Small Packages from Overseas

Trump's decision will affect many, including small businesses and online shoppers. Previously, packages valued under $800 were exempt from tariffs. According to Trump administration officials, during a six-month transition period, package mailers may opt to pay a flat fee of $80 to $200 per package, depending on the country of origin. The fee will equal the effective tariff rate applicable to the country of origin, or a flat fee of $80 to $200 per item. This will significantly increase shipping costs.