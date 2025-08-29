Trump Ends Tariff Exemption for Small Packages from Overseas

Donald Trump's ‘Tariff War’ in the United States of America has sparked global debate and controversy. Countries targeted by Trump's tariffs are criticizing the move, yet he remains unyielding. Opposition to the tariffs is also growing within the US due to their impact on American consumers. Now, another exemption under this ‘Tariff War’ has been eliminated.
Trump has ended the tariff exemption on small packages arriving in the US from overseas. This exemption ended immediately. From 12:01 AM Friday, the US Customs and Border Protection Department will begin applying standard duty rates to all international packages, regardless of value.
Trump's decision will affect many, including small businesses and online shoppers. Previously, packages valued under $800 were exempt from tariffs. According to Trump administration officials, during a six-month transition period, package mailers may opt to pay a flat fee of $80 to $200 per package, depending on the country of origin. The fee will equal the effective tariff rate applicable to the country of origin, or a flat fee of $80 to $200 per item. This will significantly increase shipping costs.
When asked if the decision would be reversed, a Trump administration official stated that this is a permanent change and will not be altered. No attempt will be made to reinstate the tariff exemption.