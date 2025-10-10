Trump Erupts at NATO Member, Demands Expulsion Over Defence Spending and Russia Ties

ChatGPT said: US President Donald Trump (Photo - ANI)
Tensions continue to simmer among NATO countries regarding defence spending. Amidst this, US President Donald Trump's anger has erupted over one NATO member country.
He has even advised expelling that country from NATO. Trump stated that it should be removed from NATO for not increasing its defence expenditure.
Trump has advised expelling Spain from NATO. He said that there is no excuse for not doing so.
Speaking at a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb at the White House, Trump said, "We have a country that is lagging behind, and its name is Spain. It should be kicked out of NATO now."
Trump further added, "We need to talk to Spain, find out why they are lagging behind." According to a report by Xinhua news agency, under pressure from Trump, NATO member countries agreed in June to increase their military spending to 5 percent of GDP by 2035.
Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has rejected this target, deeming it incorrect for his country's economy. Sánchez insisted that his country does not need to reach this key figure. Spain has been one of the lowest defence spenders among NATO countries.
Donald Trump has also warned of adverse trade-related consequences if Spain opposes the newly proposed target of five percent of GDP.
Trump urged NATO countries to increase their defence spending and put more pressure on Russia. He stated that NATO countries should spend more on their defence and reduce their dependence on the United States.
There has been long-standing tension among NATO countries over defence spending, and Trump's statement has reignited discussions on this issue. NATO countries have pledged to increase their defence spending, but many countries are still lagging behind NATO's targets.
