Trump Expresses Disappointment with Putin

US President Donald Trump participated in a media briefing on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning, Indian Standard Time). In this briefing, he answered reporters' questions on several issues, including tariffs on India and rumours of his own death. Trump also mentioned China's Victory Day parade, stating that Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un were conspiring against the United States of America.
Trump expressed disappointment with the Russian President, stating, “Putin has disappointed me.” While Trump didn't elaborate, the reason for his disappointment is clear: the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, despite numerous attempts at resolution. Trump has spoken with Putin on more than one occasion on this subject, and they have also held face-to-face meetings. Despite this, the war continues.
Trump stated, “Many people are dying in this ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which is not right. I will do everything I can to stop this war so that people can remain alive and safe.” Trump's statement may allude to imposing additional sanctions to pressure Russia.
Trump also commented on the apparent friendship between Jinping and Putin displayed at China's Victory Day parade. Trump said, “I don’t care about the Russia-China friendship. I have nothing to do with it.”