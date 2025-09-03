Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Trump Expresses Disappointment with Putin

US President Donald Trump has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has disappointed him. What prompted this statement from Trump? Let's find out.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 03, 2025

Vladimir Putin with Donald Trump (Image: Washington Post)

US President Donald Trump participated in a media briefing on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning, Indian Standard Time). In this briefing, he answered reporters' questions on several issues, including tariffs on India and rumours of his own death. Trump also mentioned China's Victory Day parade, stating that Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un were conspiring against the United States of America.

“Putin Disappointed Me”

Trump expressed disappointment with the Russian President, stating, “Putin has disappointed me.” While Trump didn't elaborate, the reason for his disappointment is clear: the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, despite numerous attempts at resolution. Trump has spoken with Putin on more than one occasion on this subject, and they have also held face-to-face meetings. Despite this, the war continues.

“I Will Try to Keep People Alive”

Trump stated, “Many people are dying in this ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which is not right. I will do everything I can to stop this war so that people can remain alive and safe.” Trump's statement may allude to imposing additional sanctions to pressure Russia.

“I Don’t Care About the Russia-China Friendship”

Trump also commented on the apparent friendship between Jinping and Putin displayed at China's Victory Day parade. Trump said, “I don’t care about the Russia-China friendship. I have nothing to do with it.”

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

03 Sept 2025 12:45 pm

English News / World / Trump Expresses Disappointment with Putin
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.